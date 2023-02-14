25-year-old Belgian goalkeeper dies during soccer match (PHOTOS)
Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel has died. He was only 25 years old. He passed away on the pitch during a match.
The death of the 25-year-old goalkeeper, Arne Espeel, occurred on Saturday night while he was in the middle of a soccer game. A member of the amateur football club Winkel Sport, the athlete suddenly collapsed on the field.
Goalkeeper dies after saving penalty shot
It was the second half of the game between Winkel Sport and Westrozebeke. The score was 2-1 in favor of the latter and the goalkeeper saved a penalty shot just before passing.
Espeel celebrated the penalty save with a cheer and fell to the ground. People noticed that he goalkeeper was shaking and could not stand up, an emergency medical team ran onto the field to help him, according to Yahoo News.
The soccer player died in front of his younger brother
The emergency medical team quickly entered the soccer field to assist the goalkeeper on the ground. The team tried to resuscitate him with a defibrillator. However, first aid attempts were not successful.
The goalkeeper’s death occurred in front of his 20-year-old younger brother, Aaron. The younger Espeel was sitting on the bench after being absent from the court for several weeks because an injury that left him sidelined.
Mourning Arne Espeel’s death
After the unfortunate passing of the young Belgian goalkeeper, Winkel Sport’s director spoke about it to Nieuwsbald. He expressed how shocked the team felt after the sudden death of goalkeeper Arne Espeel.
“This is a disaster, we are all shocked. Arne had been at the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully likable boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is really a heavy blow. In the first place for his family and also for our entire club.”