25-year-old Belgian goalkeeper dies during soccer match (PHOTOS)

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel died at the age of 25 during a soccer match on Saturday night. He he played for Winkel Sport B as a goalkeeper and that’s where he spent his last moments alive.

During the game on Saturday, death took the Winkel Sport goalkeeper by surprise. During the game, Arne Espeel saved a penalty shot that ended up being the last of his career as a footballer. After celebrating, Espeel collapsed on the pitch.