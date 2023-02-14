The time Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly hosted an orgy
Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was alleged to have hosted in an orgy in 2015 when he was at Manchester United. He was accused of inviting prostitutes to his mansion, an incident that stained his career and gave people a lot to talk about. Vanitatis reported it at the time.
It all happened when the Portuguese star celebrated the Red Devils’ first win against the Spurs in the Premier League. It’s said that Ronaldo hired at least five women to entertain him and his teammates.
THE ORGY STORY SPARKED ENDLESS GOSSIP
The rumor grew so strong that appeared in several outlets. This is not the first case of a player celebrating a victory with prostitutes and bad behavior. Most recently, Dany Álves has been accused of sexual abuse.
The orgy rumor haunted Cristiano Ronaldo as even back then he was one of the most famous soccer stars in the world.
WHAT HAPPENED?
It’s said the five women came from the town of Leeds to the player’s mansion on the outskirts of Manchester, where several players were already waiting for them. They entered the house and took pictures while they were there.
Apparently they also took videos of the naked players in the jacuzzi, in addition to taking more photos of some rooms and other parts of the house.
WHAT DID THE WOMEN DO?
It was said the women were at Ronaldo’s mansion for at least six hours. At some point he asked them to leave but everything indicates that there is some truth to their story.
Professional soccer players are immersed in numerous scandals with women and this time it was the Portuguese star’s turn. However, this was not the first time he was accused of sexual misconduct. The player’s files indicate that ten years earlier, he had been accused and exonerated after a woman accused him of rape in London.