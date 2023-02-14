The time Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly hosted an orgy resurfaces.

He was celebrating a Manchester United victory.

Women took pictures of the party at his mansion.

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo was alleged to have hosted in an orgy in 2015 when he was at Manchester United. He was accused of inviting prostitutes to his mansion, an incident that stained his career and gave people a lot to talk about. Vanitatis reported it at the time.

It all happened when the Portuguese star celebrated the Red Devils’ first win against the Spurs in the Premier League. It’s said that Ronaldo hired at least five women to entertain him and his teammates.

THE ORGY STORY SPARKED ENDLESS GOSSIP

The rumor grew so strong that appeared in several outlets. This is not the first case of a player celebrating a victory with prostitutes and bad behavior. Most recently, Dany Álves has been accused of sexual abuse.

The orgy rumor haunted Cristiano Ronaldo as even back then he was one of the most famous soccer stars in the world.