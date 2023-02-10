How much is Cristiano Ronaldo worth according to Transfermarkt?

Find out how much Cristiano Ronaldo earns.

How long will his contract with Al-Nassr FC last?

Ronaldo’s market value was more than $100 million and now the amount is not even close. What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s market value according to Transfermarkt? The German site has a lot of soccer stats. You can find scores, results, transfer news and league schedules, as well as the market value of the players. Christian Ronaldo’s fortune has dropped significantly. He went from the European league to being left without a team, to finally being signed by Al-Nassr FC. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn according to Transfermarkt? How much does Christian Ronaldo earn according to Transfermarkt? The Portuguese footballer was at the height of his career while playing for the European league. However, in recent years his career has plummeted and with it, so has his earning potential. According to the site, Ronaldo made the most when he played for Real Madrid, reaching $120 million. However, by 2022, while he was still playing with Manchester United, his value as a player had gone down to $20 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s current earnings according to Transfermarkt With a current market value of $20 million, according to the outlet, he is ranked number one among the most valuable players of Al-Nassr FC. In the same way, that value places him at number one of the most valuable players in the Saudi Pro League. However, beyond that league, he is farther down the list. It turns out that Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 25th of the most valuable players in Portugal, while he’s at 389 in the world.

How long is Ronaldo’s contract with his new team Al-Nassr FC? At the end of 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo was let go from Manchester United. And not only was he out of the European team, but no team signed him for the following season. That’s why it could be said that the Al-Nassr team was his salvation by signing him for the following season in the Saudi Pro League. On January 1, 2023, he signed a two and a half year contract, that lasts until June 30, 2025.

Will he renew his contract with Al-Nassr? Before his departure from the Manchester United team, prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo had problems with the team. In part they were problems with management, since it seemed that the Portuguese did not like their criticism. After his arrival at his new Al-Nassr team, everything seemed to be going perfectly, however, now it seems tension on the team is growing. In the words of his teammate Luis Gustavo “The presence of Ronaldo makes the games more difficult.” Marca reports that Ronaldo’s attitude continues to wreak havoc on his performance as a player.