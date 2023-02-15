Julio César Chávez makes a confession.

The boxer says he cheated on his wife.

Chávez reveals what his wife did when she found out he was unfaithful. Julio César Chávez admits he was unfaithful. Chávez is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of Mexican boxing and there’s a reason he’s a champion. However, like all celebrities he has some secrets. In a recent interview, he revealed more than anyone was expecting. The boxing champion generated great controversy on social media after coming clean and revealing for the first time what he put his wife through. He confessed that he was unfaithful on more than one occasion. Many celebrities go through various situations in their lives when it comes to women, drugs and alcohol. This was the case for Julio César Chávez. Julio César Chávez makes a shocking confession The Mexican boxer revealed his “darkest” secrets in an interview with Yordi Rosado. The video was posted on his YouTube channel. Julio César Chávez recalled the times he cheated with several women and what his wife did when she found out. He generated great controversy on social media after publicly revealing that he was unfaithful to his wife on multiple occasions. The clip has already gone viral.

Julio César Chávez reveals that he was unfaithful to his wife In an interview with Yordi Rosado, the boxing champion opened up about several personal issues that he had never spoken of publicly. He said he was unfaithful to his wife on more than one occasion but argued that out of ‘respect’ for her he never fell in love with anyone else. This came after Yordi asked him if he took advantage of his fame to get women. Julio César Chávez immediately replied: “Almost all of Televisa, but I can’t give you names out of respect. I think they said, ‘I can’t believe I’m with the great Mexican champion.’ Do you understand me?” he started.

The boxing champion says that women were throwing themselves at him “Really, with all due respect, the truth and she (his wife) knows it, is they were pursuing me, I was not pursuing them. The truth was that I was very posh, well… but the truth, with all due respect, I didn’t fall in love because I had my children and my wife,” added Julio César Chávez. After that, the host asked him if his wife caught him with more than one woman, “Yes, several,” the boxer replied. “Imagine one day, they had just given me a $350,000 car, a very beautiful one, and it arrived in Culiacán and I go to see a girl and my wife follows me. The fact is that she arrives and I was sitting, the good thing she didn’t catch me with her. I had my beer here, ‘This is how I wanted to grab you son of a chin…’ she told me,” Julio César recalled.

The boxer said that his wife forgave him for cheating “She grabbed the beer and I thought he was going to break it on my head but she threw it there (on the floor) and she got out and the car started to hit me from behind. ‘Come out son of your chin… ,’ she told me. Then I go home later, around seven at night, after she calmed down a little bit, ‘Hey, you hit my car…’ She hit me from behind. I arrived with a pin… a very thick jug full of beer.” After saying that, he asked Yordi Rosado to touch his head where apparently a lump remained from the blow, “She was so angry, I couldn’t make her happy and I said, ‘Well, what do you want? If she wants to hit me, she has the pin… jar.’ But I never thought she would do it, she broke it on my head.” He ended by saying that his wife eventually to forgave him for his infidelities. TO SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW CLICK HERE