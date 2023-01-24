Everyone is still talking about the Cartel de Santa rapper.

Babo gives a revealing interview after the leak of his explicit video.

Internet users immediately reacted. Although he doesn’t usually appear on this type of program, or any other, the rapper from Monterrey, Eduardo Dávalos de Luna of Cartel de Santa, better known as Babo, gave a revealing interview after the leak of his explicit video. Just a few days ago, after Shakira made social networks explode with the video of the song that she ‘dedicated’ to Piqué, internet users came across a surprise: the uncensored video for the song Piensa en mí, by Cartel de Santa was leaked. Babo visits La experiencia regia Mexican comedian and host Ivan Fematt, better known as La Mole, visited ‘Babylon’ to talk with Babo for his program La experiencia regia. The Cartel de Santa rapper seemed very comfortable talking about all kinds of topics and, of course, he was asked about his sexy video. “It’s hard to be trending in 18th place and go up when you have Shakira there. I didn’t know that there was going to be a Shakira launch or anything. I schedule my things taking into account my times. Since I said that we would make a record, we started to do it and there are the songs. The record is practically finished.”

“I had an OnlyFans, but it was for my friends who get undressed” Before going into details, regarding his explicit video, Babo said that he already had his OnlyFans account, although it was only for his friends who “get undressed”. “Suddenly, the OnlyFans people talk to me and they make a proposal where they offer something hard to refuse for me to open an OnlyFans account.” The Cartel de Santa rapper accepted the offer. “On Instagram it was already difficult to be me, also on other social networks… I started on OnlyFans and put it up for free, because the agreement I made was that when I reached a certain number of followers there would be bonuses. I told a friend to film a scene lasting a few minutes with a cell phone and I uploaded the content and put a price of $50 on it. I wanted to see how much flow there would be, how much the public that follows me was willing to pay $50 and I put another video at $16. I realized that the one they bought the most was the $50 one.”

“I have to do my porn…” In another part of this interview, Babo told La Mole the creative process behind the video for the song Piensa en mí. At some point, the idea came to him that he had to do his own scene in an adult movie. A short time later, two models who participated in the controversial video joined the interview: ‘La Ninja’ and Kelly Medanie. “From the beginning I told them that we were not going to fu… as we always fu… This is about work and about exposing my penis, more than anything else… We go purely for aesthetics to do something with a purpose to achieve visually,” said the Cartel de Santa rapper (Filed as Babo gives a revealing interview)

“It’s the interview where I’ve seen Babo more comfortable and congruent with the conversation” It didn’t take long for his YouTube subscribers to react to what Babo said about the Piensa en mí video: “It’s the interview where I’ve seen Babo more comfortable and congruent with the conversation.” “He was great.” “You can tell that Babo is his compa.” “The conversation flowed very well.” “The only podcast where Babo laughed all the time and only the great Mole can achieve it. Great episode.” “The interview that nobody asked for, but that we all expected.” “It’s seen that the interview was hard.” “I hope they will get together more often,” were some of the comments. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)