Benjamín Reyes confessed to a 10-year-old shooting homicide (PHOTOS)

Julián Maldonado was shot in the head.

Benjamin Reyes walked into a police station and turned himself in.

He offered details of the murder. Benjamin Reyes walked into a police station in Pasadena, Texas and told the officer on duty that he wanted to confess a murder. Later, a detective from the homicide division listened to Benjamín Reyes, 33, recounting precise details of the shooting death of Julian Maldonado that occurred almost ten years ago. During his unusual confession, Benjamín Reyes did not hold anything back and revealed details only known to the authorities about the brutal death of Julián Maldonado. Reyes was charged with the felony charge of capital murder, which in Texas is the only crime punishable by death. Benjamín Reyes confessed to shooting Julián Maldonado Criminal records in Texas, consulted by MundoNOW, detail that Benjamín Reyes has a long record in the Houston metropolitan area for crimes such as car theft. He was detained several times for drug possession, organization of criminal activity and trespassing. Detectives of the Homicide Division of the Pasadena Police Department (PPD), detained Benjamin Reyes after hearing his story and took him before Judge DaSean Jones, of the Harris County 180th Criminal District Court. The judge has not determined when his first hearing will be.

Julián Maldonado was murdered in his home The indictment against Benjamín Reyes details that, at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2013, Julián Maldonado was found dead in his mobile home at 318 Campbell Street, in Pasadena, a city to the southeast of the greater Houston, Texas area. The case documents do not reveal who found Julián Maldonado’s body. What the investigation by the PPD’s Homicide Division does say is that he was killed by a bullet to the head fired at close range. Authorities thought that the motive was a robbery.

Why did Benjamin Reyes kill Julián Maldonado? From the day that Julián Maldonado was murdered, detectives investigated all possible clues to solve the crime. However, for almost ten years the investigation did not advance. The crime was even classified as a cold case due to the lack of evidence. This all changed on Sunday, February 5, 2023, when Benjamín Reyes approached the PPD headquarters and revealed that he was Julián Maldonado’s killer. At first the officers did not believe him but he gave so many details of the crime and evidence that they ended up charging him and taking him to the Harris County Jail. Reyes confessed to the crime but not why he did it.

“I was shocked when they told me” Evangelina Maldonado, the victim’s mother was informed by detectives that her son’s killer had turned himself in. The woman told the media that she nearly fainted when she was told the news after almost ten years of demanding justice. “I almost passed out, I was shocked when they told me. I was in the store and I started shaking. At first I thought I was dreaming, but then I got myself together and said, ‘Yes, I’m really listening to this,’ on the phone,” Mrs. Evangelina Maldonado told ABC-13.