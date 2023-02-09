Is Shakira going to land the final blow on Piqué?

Will Rihanna invite Shakira to sing with her at the Super Bowl?

People speculate about the appearance of the Hips Don’t Lie singer. Will Shakira appear at the Super Bowl and, thanks to Rihanna, land the final blow on her ex Piqué for betraying her? This is the rumor that has been circulating since it was learned that the Barbados native will be performing at the halftime show. Several media outlets have spread the rumor that Rihanna could invite several artists to collaborate with her on the Super Bowl halftime show, which has happened countless times before. So the possibility of Shakira being one of the ‘lucky’ ones is real. Will Shakira appear as a surprise star at the Super Bowl? Shakira’s popularity has skyrocketed after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, who cheated on her with his current partner Clara Chía. Since then the Colombian singer has masterfully turned that pain into money by releasing songs dropping hints at her ex, the most recent example being Music Session #53 with Bizarrap. Now, will the Colombian singer appear with Rihanna in the Super Bowl? The rumors have been fueled thanks to the fact that Shakira has a collaboration with the Only Girl singer and people speculate that, since she is ‘in a scandalous moment’, it is a perfect opportunity to cash in.

Will Rihanna invite Shakira to her halftime show? According to TV Azteca, a few weeks ago, Billboard conducted a survey asking which guests readers would like to see join Rihanna at the Super Bowl halftime show — considering that she has endless collaborations with other musicians such as Eminem, A$AP Rocky, Drake, David Guetta and Shakira. The 57th Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12, and after a seven year break from music, Rihanna will finally make her great comeback. People are excited to see her perform again.

Will the Super Bowl have a big surprise with Shakira? It is no secret to anyone that a few years ago when JLo and Shakira lent some rhythm to the Super Bowl, people went crazy — especially Hispanics — and the careers of both singers got a boost. However, now with the Piqué scandal, it would be ideal for Rihanna to take advantage of her colleague’s moment and re-interpret Can’t Remember To Forget You. According to the Billboard survey, 46.8% of voters want to see Shakira with Rihanna, followed by Eminem with 23.71 percent. However there is still nothing confirmed for this Sunday since the Umbrella singer is keeping everything top secret.

Rihanna’s big comeback The 57th Super Bowl halftime show marks Rihanna’s return to the music scene and there is not only speculation about what she could do but also that she would embark on a world tour, taking advantage of the moment and the requests of her fans that who have been waiting for new music for seven years. People reacted on Twitter: “We are about to see Rihanna make history.” “I have been in this moment since 2017.” “It has been a long time since I saw her in action, it will be epic.” “I am excited and I want to see the set list.” “I want to know the songs she will sing and if she will have any surprise guests.” Some images in this note come from the following video.