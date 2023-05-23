Activist Carlos Espina offers his thoughts about Florida’s anti-immigration law.

TikToker Carlos Espina on Florida’s anti-immigration law. A new video by activist Carlos Eduardo Espina has gone viral online. In it, he discusses the harsh new law in Florida and says he conducted a survey and doesn’t believe it will work.

He highlighted some key points about the future of Florida in light of its harsh new immigration laws. He points out that Governor Ron DeSantis may have miscalculated.

“People are afraid and, although many have gone to other states, there are many more who have decided to stay in the hope that the government will take action so that the law is not implemented. There are many people waiting for what will happen on July 1 to make a decision,» the activist began.

Carlos Espina continued: «They took me to various places, the countryside, the buildings and I realize that without immigrants this state could not function. And businessmen are not going to allow this law to affect their business, so I see it as very difficult for there to be raids or persecution of migrants. The people who have real power (ranchers, businessmen, political negotiators) are not going to allow it.»