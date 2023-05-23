Activist talks about what could happen with Florida’s harsh new anti-immigrant law
Activist Carlos Espina offers his thoughts about Florida's anti-immigration law. He highlights how it will affect the state and its residents.
He highlighted some key points about the future of Florida in light of its harsh new immigration laws. He points out that Governor Ron DeSantis may have miscalculated.
Carlos Espina on Florida’s anti-immigrant law
“People are afraid and, although many have gone to other states, there are many more who have decided to stay in the hope that the government will take action so that the law is not implemented. There are many people waiting for what will happen on July 1 to make a decision,» the activist began.
Carlos Espina continued: «They took me to various places, the countryside, the buildings and I realize that without immigrants this state could not function. And businessmen are not going to allow this law to affect their business, so I see it as very difficult for there to be raids or persecution of migrants. The people who have real power (ranchers, businessmen, political negotiators) are not going to allow it.»
This law seeks to impose more severe restrictions on the undocumented
Amid a heated national immigration debate, the state of Florida has enacted a controversial anti-immigrant law, under the leadership of its governor Ron DeSantis. This law, which seeks to impose more severe restrictions on undocumented immigrants, has raised doubts about its possible consequences and its viability in the state.
Florida’s anti-immigrant law has been criticized by human rights organizations and pro-immigrant activists. One of the most controversial points of this law is that it requires law enforcement to collaborate with federal immigration authorities in the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants. This means that local and state police would become immigration agents, which could lead to greater mistrust and fear within immigrant communities.
This measure could create a climate of fear towards immigrants
In addition, Florida law seeks to penalize so-called «sanctuary cities,» those that adopt policies to limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities. This measure could create a climate of fear and hostility towards immigrants, which would have a negative impact on the economy and on the social cohesion of the state.
Florida is known for its tourism industry, which is heavily dependent on immigrant workers. Restricting their presence could adversely affect key sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, the construction and the hospitality.
Florida’s anti-immigrant law could face legal and operational difficulties
One of the main concerns regarding this law is how it will affect undocumented immigrants in Florida. It is estimated that there are around 700,000 undocumented immigrants in the state, and this law could expose them to a greater risk of detention and deportation.
In addition to the humanitarian consequences, Florida’s anti-immigrant law could face legal and operational difficulties. First, there is the risk of violating the constitutional rights of immigrants. In turn, implementing this law would require a considerable investment of resources and time by local law enforcement.