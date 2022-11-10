Donald Trump threatens Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump threatens Ron DeSantis.

Trump warns Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024.

“I really think he could seriously hurt himself.” Donald Trump issues a warning to Ron DeSantis. On Election Day in the US politicians are on the lookout for the winners of their respective races. Former President Donald Trump was caught leaving a polling place, where he said he cast his vote. The Republican said that he has given his vote of confidence to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He also said that election day would be a “very exciting day” for Republicans. Therefore, he hopes they will win the majority in the House of Representatives. Donald Trump issues a warning to Ron DeSantis Trump cast his vote in Palm Beach, Florida, along with his wife, Melania. Then during an interview, the former president said he hopes Republicans can win Congress to start tackling crime across the country and “keep taxes low.” “I think we will have a great night. I think it will be great for the country. It is an honor to be here. They have done a fantastic job, but I think we will have a great night,” Trump told reporters.

"I don't know if he's running. I think if he runs, he could get really hurt. I really think he could seriously hurt himself. I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base wouldn't like it, I don't think it's good for the party," Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday.

"He needs to stay in Florida" Similarly, he threatened to reveal some dirt on DeSantis: "Any of those things is not good, you have other people who will possibly run, I guess. I don't know if he runs. If he runs, he runs. I would tell you things about him that would not be very flattering, I know more about him than anyone, apart from, perhaps, his wife," said the former president without giving more details. Then one of his attorneys, Alina Habba, warned DeSantis to stay in his state: "He needs to stay in Florida. Just stay where he is. They are doing a great job in Florida. DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump. I think I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida," Habba said in an interview.

Trump is criticized In light of these comments, Trump was criticized by conservative commentators who are usually his allies: "DeSantis is an extremely effective conservative governor who has achieved real political achievements and real cultural achievements. Trump will not be able to defeat this one with a silly nickname. He had better have more than that up his sleeve," wrote Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh, who is a leading voice among social conservatives. "Also, good job launching your public attack on America's most popular conservative governor three days before the midterm elections when we're all supposed to show a united front," added Matt. "What an idiot. DeSantis is a much more effective right-wing leader than Trump, if you expect a leader to do a lot, rather than just talk about it and grab liberties," wrote Rod Dreher, senior editor of The American Conservative. With information from Fox News, New York Post and The Hill.