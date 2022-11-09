Arsonist sets fires and destroys churches on election day

Arsonist unleashes terror on Election Day.

Authorities arrest Devin McLaurin who is accused of setting 7 fires.

He destroyed a church in Jackson, Mississippi.

Arsonist sets seven fires on Election Day. On Tuesday, November 8, the 2022 midterm elections were held in the United States. However, they haven’t been the only cause of concern for citizens, as several fires were set in Jackson, Mississippi.

An arsonist set a series of fires in Jackson, Mississippi and local authorities were on a desperate search to find the person responsible for starting seven fires, in addition to destroying two churches, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Arsonist sets 7 fires on Election Day

The early morning fires were concentrated in and around the campus of Jackson State University, a historically black university. Similarly, one of the two burned houses of worship, the 85-year-old Epiphany Lutheran Church, was completely destroyed. Another fire was started at the JSU baseball field fence.

Police reports said all but one of the fires were out by 6 a.m,. before voters headed to the polls. The Church of the Epiphany burned for more than four hours before fire crews were able to stop the flames.