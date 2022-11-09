Arsonist sets fires and destroys churches on election day
Arsonist sets seven fires on Election Day. On Tuesday, November 8, the 2022 midterm elections were held in the United States. However, they haven’t been the only cause of concern for citizens, as several fires were set in Jackson, Mississippi.
An arsonist set a series of fires in Jackson, Mississippi and local authorities were on a desperate search to find the person responsible for starting seven fires, in addition to destroying two churches, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The early morning fires were concentrated in and around the campus of Jackson State University, a historically black university. Similarly, one of the two burned houses of worship, the 85-year-old Epiphany Lutheran Church, was completely destroyed. Another fire was started at the JSU baseball field fence.
Police reports said all but one of the fires were out by 6 a.m,. before voters headed to the polls. The Church of the Epiphany burned for more than four hours before fire crews were able to stop the flames.
“There was nothing we could do”
So far no injuries have been reported as a result of the arsonist, who was desperately wanted by the local police. Patrick Armon, the deputy fire chief of the Jackson Fire Department said: “I’ve been here for 30 years. This is a major occurrence.”
“This is not something we normally go to. We have about a third of our department on the sites,” Armon added to the media. One of the witnesses mentioned that, “There was nothing we could do but sit and watch. He destroyed the church and everything in it.” Filed Under: Arsonist sets seven fires
Devin McLaurin is arrested
However, after a lengthy search, the Jackson Police Department reported the arrest of the suspected arsonist. Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday night, thanks to the help of Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies in Terry.
After being put behind bars, the young man now faces arson charges. The fires burned at Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, Epiphany Lutheran Church, a privacy cover on a fence at the JSU baseball field, a home on Pascagoula Street, a gas station on Terry Road, a structure on Central Street and Dalton and another structure at Terry and Cherry Streets. Filed Under: Man sets seven fires
The investigation continues
Similarly, the fires are still being investigated, even the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is collaborating on six of the seven cases. They will be in charge of investigating the fire on Jackson State land because it is state property. With information from The New York Post, WAPT and WLBT. Filed Under: Man sets seven fires.