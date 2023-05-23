Witness describes horror during El Salvador stampede

12 people were killed in a stampede at a soccer match in El Salvador.

A witness describes the horror.

Were the attendees being scammed?

The match between Alianza and FAS in the quarterfinals of the El Salvador league ended in tragedy after fans began to stampede. At least 12 people were killed in the Cuscatlán Stadium during a soccer match between Alianza and Fas.

This happened because the stadium security personnel closed the only two access doors, and the crowd of fans who were entering the field were trapped in different sectors, crushed by those who were coming in behind them.

Tragedy in El Salvador

When the classic Alianza against Fas was played on Saturday night, tragedy struck. The security team in the Cuscatlán stadium closed the only two access doors and the stampede of fans who tried to burst onto the field to watch the game wound up being crushed.

Despite the screams, people continued to try to push forward. People began falling to the ground, and others were trapped without air.