Unbelievable! A fan thinks a Chick-fil-A employee is Peso Pluma (VIDEO)

A Chick-Fil-A employee looks just like Peso Pluma.

Is the rapper trying to make extra money?

The truth about Peso Pluma and Valentín Elizalde.

A fan thinks a Chick-Fil-A employee is Peso Pluma. Hassan Emilio, the rapper better known as Peso Pluma, has become quite famous over the last few months. At only 23, he’s already topping the charts.

Now, many fans of the Mexican singer are copying his style, as the unique Peso Pluma haircut has even become one of the most requested in all of Mexico. However, it seems the trend isn’t only popular in Latin America.

A Chick-Fil-A employee looks just like Peso Pluma

In Georgia, someone discovered a man who is almost identical to Peso Pluma himself. The video has exploded on TikTok.

Journalist Nelsie Carillo also shared these images on her Instagram account, where many people were impressed by the incredible resemblance. Many even thought it really was Peso Pluma.