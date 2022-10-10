In 2021, Americans spent an average of $178.45 on cleaning products.

Natural alternatives are an excellent alternative to chemical cleaning products.

Find out what you can clean with just a simple lemon! In 2021, on average, each American spent at least $178 on household cleaning products. This is a number that could be a financial drain when you’re on a tight budget. So how can you save on cleaning products? Try natural alternatives! One of the simplest is a lemon. Discover all the things you can clean with a lemon, a much cheaper and more environmentally friendly option than conventional cleaning products. 5. Wooden surfaces There are many things that you can clean with lemon and one of them is wooden surfaces, such as tables, doors or floors. One way to use lemon to clean wood is by mixing the juice of this citrus fruit with a few drops of olive oil. Before applying to any wood surface, make sure this mixture does not affect the texture or color of the wood. You can check this by applying a small amount using a cloth towel. This way you will avoid ruining the finish of your wood surfaces.

4. Lemon for cleaning the refrigerator There are at least two ways to clean your fridge using a lemon. One is to squeeze several lemons and leave the juice in a container in a corner of the refrigerator for at least a week. This will help control odors. Another option is to squeeze the juice of one or two lemons and apply it with a towel or cloth to help remove stains from surfaces and eliminate odors. Although it won’t make your refrigerator smell fresh immediately, after a few hours you will notice the difference.

3. Cleaning pans Pots and pans can also be cleaned using lemon juice. For this, you need to split a lemon and rub one of its halves both on the outside and inside of stainless steel pots and pans. An equally effective alternative is to cut two or three lemons and place them on the pan to be cleaned, then fill it with water and boil for approximately ten minutes. You will notice how all the grease begins to melt away which will make the process of removing all the residue easier.

2. Windows The acidity of lemons makes them excellent for removing stains, dirt and grease. Using lemon juice to clean will not only save you money on cleaning products, it’s also good for the environment as you will be using fewer chemicals. Preparing your own lemon-based window cleaner is very simple, since you only need a spray bottle, two tablespoons of lemon juice and a cup of hot water. Then you can clean your glass and make it sparkle!

1. Microwave cleaning One of the things you can clean with lemons is your microwave! If you notice that you have greasy stains that are difficult to remove, don’t despair, because you can get rid of them in just a few minutes if you use two tablespoons of lemon juice mixdd with water and vinegar. Mix a cup of water with a cup of vinegar and two tablespoons of lemon juice in a container. Microwave for two minutes and when it begins steaming, remove the container and wipe your oven clean.