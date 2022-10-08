Did you know that, on average, people change their sheets every day?

Most people think that blankets should be washed at least once a month.

Find out what the experts say about how often to wash your bedding!

How often do you change your bedding? According to a study by the Sleep Foundation, the majority of Americans think you should change your sheets daily, while blankets should be washed every five weeks on average.

According to surveys conducted by the Sleep Foundation, people are aware of how important it is to maintain good hygiene and that, after five weeks, the risk of allergies or infections from dirty sheets increases. But what do the experts say about this issue? Find out how often you should wash your bedding.

How often should I wash bedding?

In theory, it’s ideal to change your sheets every day to avoid the accumulation of dirt. However, experts on the subject advise washing them at least once a week to prevent health issues.

In a survey of 1,000 people, the Sleep Foundation found significant differences in cleaning habits between men and women, concluding that men wash their bedding less frequently. On average, it is believed that men can go up to a month without washing their sheets, while women wait a maximum of several days before changing their sheets.