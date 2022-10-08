How often should you wash your bedding?
- Did you know that, on average, people change their sheets every day?
How often do you change your bedding? According to a study by the Sleep Foundation, the majority of Americans think you should change your sheets daily, while blankets should be washed every five weeks on average.
According to surveys conducted by the Sleep Foundation, people are aware of how important it is to maintain good hygiene and that, after five weeks, the risk of allergies or infections from dirty sheets increases. But what do the experts say about this issue? Find out how often you should wash your bedding.
How often should I wash bedding?
In theory, it’s ideal to change your sheets every day to avoid the accumulation of dirt. However, experts on the subject advise washing them at least once a week to prevent health issues.
In a survey of 1,000 people, the Sleep Foundation found significant differences in cleaning habits between men and women, concluding that men wash their bedding less frequently. On average, it is believed that men can go up to a month without washing their sheets, while women wait a maximum of several days before changing their sheets.
Why it is important
How frequently a person changes their sheets could affect their health, since the accumulation of dirt, pathogens and bacteria can cause diseases and allergies, both on your skin and in your respiratory system.
In addition, various scientific studies have found that an unhygienic bed could prevent people from achieving the highest level of rest at night, in addition to not experiencing the comfort they need to be productive and carry out their daily activities.
How should you wash your bedding?
How to wash your bedding will depend on the fabric, since some textiles are can go in the washing machine, while some others must be hand-washed. Most blankets and sheets can be put in the machine, using cold water and a normal cycle. However, it is best to always take care not to overload the washer since that could keep them from getting completely clean.
If the sheets are polyester, it is best to use warm water, but if they are cotton, you can use hot water. This will ensure that your sheets are completely free of bacteria.