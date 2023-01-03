The top 6 US cities where you should buy a house.

Which US cities are the best places to live?

What are the average home prices?

BEST US CITIES TO BUY A HOUSE IN 2023! Zillow announces which cities have the best new home prices in 2023. Zillow not only has the best home prices, but also which cities are the most livable based on several criteria.

Inflation continues to be one of the most prominent issues in the US and prices of many basic goods and services continue to soar. For this reason, Zillow’s data is key for finding the best places to live.

THE BEST 6 US CITIES TO BUY A HOME!

In 2023, houses are expected to be somewhat more affordable. Zillow has released a list of the markets that are best for first-time home buyers. For that reason, it is hoped that in the coming weeks they could have a better chance of being able to buy a home.

“Zillow’s winter/spring 2023 list of the best markets for first-time buyers is based on four metrics: mortgage affordability, rent affordability, the inventory-to-buyer ratio which indicates available supply, and the share of listings with a price cut,” Zillow reports.