Looking for a happy relationship?

Here are 5 things that women look for in a man.

Learn how to attract the right woman! What are some of the things that attract women? These five characteristics will surprise you! It’s true that all relationships are different, and that attraction depends on many factors, but there are some traits that most women look for. Remember that the most important thing is to seek a healthy and harmonious relationship with a person who is compatible and shares your view of the world. To get started, here are five things that attract women. 5. What attracts women? Being a gentleman

One of the main things that attract women is being a gentleman. The attention that a man gives his partner is key to a healthy relationship since it is a sign of affection, interest and that he wants a mutually fulfilling relationship. Being a gentleman is a very attractive trait in a man, especially if he shows the same kindness to other people, since that is an indicator that he is a respectful, attentive and empathetic person.

4. Confidence Confidence is one of the things that women look for in a man because it shows that he has a firm and determined character, is not afraid of making decisions, communicating his needs and resolving conflicts in a harmonious way. Confidence attracts women because that means that all decisions as a couple will be made equally and that the weight of the relationship or difficult moments will not fall solely on one person.

3. Success What are the things about men that attract women the most? Success! A successful man is attractive not because of what he has achieved, but because of the characteristics that have led him to success: confidence, decision-making, intelligence and will. Success is 100% subjective and attraction is too. After all, this must be accompanied by other attributes, but have no doubt that a successful, kind and chivalrous man will have to fight the ladies off.

2. Being able to listen: One of the main things that attracts women! Listening is undoubtedly one of the things that attracts women. Who would want to be in a relationship with someone who can’t hear what you need and doesn’t want to learn about you? For this reason, listening is key. When a man listens to a woman and has a genuine interest in her, he has a better chance of having a healthy relationship and resolving conflicts.

1. Initiative The things men do that attract women varies but initiative is always a good characteristic. It allows you to pursue your dreams (and the woman of your dreams)! A man with initiative will never bore a woman, because he is creative, exciting and isn’t afraid of challenges.