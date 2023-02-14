5 reasons to watch porn with your partner
In the spirit of Valentine's Day, we have some love advice. MundoNow shares five reasons to watch porn with your partner.
Valentine’s Day is one of those special days to celebrate love and make the most of spending time with your significant other. That is why today we have five reasons why you should watch porn with your partner.
Although the subject of pornography is still taboo for many people, the reality is that, if you do not get carried away, it can benefit your relationship. Plus you can experience new things with your romantic partner.
1. Get out of a your rut
Although it may be a bit awkward at first, the reality is that porn can help you break out of your rut in the bedroom. Especially if you both trust each other.
From discussing watching it, to choosing what to watch and why, you will learn about each other and grow closer in the process.
2. Reasons to watch porn with your partner: It’s great foreplay
3. Get creative
On the other hand, you can lose the spark if you’ve been together for a long time and watching porn together can encourage you to get creative.
That is why watching sexy videos with your partner can enrich your sex life and deepen your relationship.
4. Find out more about what your partner likes
Even if you think you know your partner completely, you may be surprised. Checking out some adult videos and taking turns choosing what to watch can give you new insight into your partner’s desires.
Take the opportunity to make sex playful and open yourselves up to learning about each other’s fantasies.
5. Watching porn together makes infidelity less likely
Infidelity can end relationships. Watching porn with your partner makes that less likely by opening up the lines of communication and spicing up your sex life so they don’t even think about straying.
Research has shown that watching porn together can increase intimacy and make it less likely that you or your partner will develop a wandering eye.