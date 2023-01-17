YouTuber Yudiel ‘N’ is sentenced for human trafficking and child pornography
- The FBI had been trying to arrest him since 2011.
Sometimes we follow our favorite artists or most popular influencers on social media but we never know what goes on behind the scenes until the truth comes to light. This recently happened with popular YouTuber Yudiel ‘N’.
YouTuber Yudiel ‘N’ is sentenced to 23 years in prison
According to initial reports, Yudiel ‘N’ has been sentenced to 23 years, nine months and 15 days in prison. He was arrested when sensitive information about the influencer, also known as ‘El Coyote Consentido’ on social media, came to light.
The YouTuber was convicted of human trafficking and dissemination of child pornography. The crimes were committed in the municipality of Comitán Domínguez located in Chiapas. Yudiel 'N' was arrested in 2021 for the first time.
Yudiel ‘N’, also known as “Ronaldfranco” was convicted of human trafficking
Coyote Consentido was arrested in May 2021 on the border of Mexico and Guatemala. This was the result of an FBI investigation into child pornography.
The popular influencer also went by the nickname "Ronaldfranco". He was captured with the joint work of the Prosecutor's Office in collaboration with the United States FBI, the Australian police and the Cyber Police of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection in Chiapas, according to detailed by TV Notas.
Yudiel N disseminated child pornography
Yudiel 'N' was accused of belonging to a group dedicated to the trafficking of migrants coming from Guatemala to the northern border of Mexico, but that was not his only crime. In December 2020, the FBI received a report of child pornography created by the Coyote Consentido. This material began to circulate online in 2011. Yudiel 'N's main victimes are two minors whose identities are kept confidential for their safety. The authorities in total found 23 videos and 176 images of child pornography and child sexual abuse material, according to El Heraldo de México.
Yudiel ‘N’ was captured after a 10-year investigation
Ronaldfranco was in the United States when his arrest warrant was issued which is why the FBI immediately put a red locator file out on the YouTuber. However, he managed to escape and return to Mexico, specifically to the state of Chiapas where he is from.
He was immediately targeted by the authorities, and in a collaboration with various investigative bodies, Yudiel 'N' was arrested. He will now spend over 23 years in jail.