YouTuber Yudiel ‘N’ is sentenced after being convicted of human trafficking.

He was also convicted of child pornography charges.

The FBI had been trying to arrest him since 2011.

Yudiel ‘N’ sentenced for human trafficking and child pornography. The life of celebrities or public figures is often not as perfect as we sometimes imagine. It has recently been revealed that a popular YouTuber was convicted of child pornography and human trafficking.

Sometimes we follow our favorite artists or most popular influencers on social media but we never know what goes on behind the scenes until the truth comes to light. This recently happened with popular YouTuber Yudiel ‘N’.

YouTuber Yudiel ‘N’ is sentenced to 23 years in prison

According to initial reports, Yudiel ‘N’ has been sentenced to 23 years, nine months and 15 days in prison. He was arrested when sensitive information about the influencer, also known as ‘El Coyote Consentido’ on social media, came to light.

The YouTuber was convicted of human trafficking and dissemination of child pornography. The crimes were committed in the municipality of Comitán Domínguez located in Chiapas. Yudiel ‘N’ was arrested in 2021 for the first time. Filed Under: YouTuber Yudiel ‘N’