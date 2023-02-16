Is it true that breakups are harder on men?

Social pressures could have something to do with this.

Learn 5 reasons why men could suffer more for love. Is it true that breakups are harder for men? It is very possible! No one is exempt from suffering for love, but sometimes there are factors that influence how you face the end of a romantic relationship, regardless of how long it’s been. How much do social pressures and conventions have to do with the grieving process? Culture, society, and family expectations may place extra weight on some men. Find out five reasons men may suffer more when love goes wrong! 5. Reasons why breakups are harder on men: Cultural expectations One of the main reasons why breakups are harder on men has to do with culture. Depending on traditions or idiosyncrasies, men are subject to certain norms or social expectations that lead them to hide their deepest feelings. When a man suffers over love and does not have the opportunity to express his feelings, he may feel an inner emptiness that increases his grief. For this reason, it is always best to find a friend or a trusted person to open your heart and let out your deepest feelings.

4. Identity issues The longer a romantic relationship lasts, the more painful the breakup is, especially when a person’s identity is tied to their role as a spouse or boyfriend. It’s possible that men have a harder time with breakups when they’ve invested too much of themselves trying to please their partner. This is not uncommon and it doesn’t have to be permanent. Although grief doesn’t disappear overnight, it is best to look at life after the breakup with optimism and the confidence that something better is yet to come.

3. Lack of emotional support If men have a harder time with breakups it could be because they don’t have a close circle of friends. Lack of emotional support is also related to the cultural and social expectations some men feel. In the past, people used to say “real men don’t cry”. Slowly this attitude is changing and little by little, men are opening their hearts more to share their feelings without judgment or fear of what others will say.

2. Social pressure Singleness is still a taboo subject in society and that is why, many times, men suffer more after breakups. Staying single after ending a relationship could be frowned upon due to the expectations of family or close friends. It is always a good idea to take some time to reflect, heal your heart and enjoy life without the obligation or pressure of constantly looking for a partner. Without a doubt, leaving behind the pressures will pave the way to see the future with greater clarity.

1. Difficulty processing emotions Undoubtedly, it could be said that society bears a lot of responsibility for the fact that men have a harder time with breakups and many have difficulty processing their emotions.

Remember that you have the option of discussing your feelings, fears and sorrows with the people in your closest circle, who will surely be willing to listen and help you work through your breakup.