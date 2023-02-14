Maity Interiano is surprised with a marriage proposal
Maity Interiano is engaged! Maity Interiano is very popular with audiences because of her work on various Univisión shows. She was one of the presenters for the morning show Despierta América and she is now on Univision’s Edición Nocturna.
The journalist is an example of effort, dedication and sacrifice, three values she has displayed since before the start of her professional career. She is known for taking the opportunities that life presents for her personal and professional growth.
It seems that Maity’s success continues because now she has shared another important step in her life and this time it’s personal. She took to social media to share her happy news.
The Florida-born journalist shared the good news on Instagram. Her boyfriend, businessman Anuar Zidan, completely surprised her by taking one of the most important steps in a romantic relationship.
The beloved Univisión host received a marriage proposal and Maity Interiano did not hesitate to share her happiness with her faithful fans. On Instagram, she published a series of photos capturing the sweet moment along with a short message: “Who would say that the most important decision of my life would be the easiest?”
The beloved journalist looks beautiful in white palazzo pants, while her boyfriend appears in an elegant suit kneeling in front of her and holding the box containing the engagement ring as he asks Maity to marry him.
Maity Interiano happily shares her engagement news
Another image shows the Univisión host saying yes to her boyfriend while they both melt into a tender hug. Later the journalist showed off her gorgeous ring.
News anchor, Elian Zidan, brother of Maity’s fiancé introduced the couple and did not hesitate to share the news on his Instagram account with a series of images that show the emotional moment.
Maity’s friends did not take long to react to the happy news
Several celebrities commented on Maity’s post: “Yes yes yes! Congratulations friend!! I am so, so happy! The best news. We have a wedding!! Tqm,” Francisca shared. “Extremely happy for you! I can’t wait for the wedding,” said Satcha Pretto. “Happiness so great my dear!! We are all excited!! With God Amen!!” added Charytin Goyco. “Congratulations dear. May they continue to be very happy,” said Neida Sandoval.
“Neither before nor after my dear, it is when it has to be!!! A thousand congratulations, you deserve everything that is happening to you, may they always be happy,” wrote Jessica Carrillo. “What a thrill!!!! Congratulations,” commented Giselle Blondet. “What a thrill!! God’s timing is perfect and his plans are better than ours. Congratulations, friend,” said Pamela Silva. “Congratulations. Many congratulations,” shared Raúl de Molina.