Maity Interiano is surprised with a marriage proposal

Maity Interiano receives a marriage proposal.

The Univision host shares the sweet news.

Colleagues react to her engagement.

Maity Interiano is engaged! Maity Interiano is very popular with audiences because of her work on various Univisión shows. She was one of the presenters for the morning show Despierta América and she is now on Univision’s Edición Nocturna.

The journalist is an example of effort, dedication and sacrifice, three values ​​she has displayed since before the start of her professional career. She is known for taking the opportunities that life presents for her personal and professional growth.

Univisión host gets a surprise marriage proposal

It seems that Maity’s success continues because now she has shared another important step in her life and this time it’s personal. She took to social media to share her happy news.

The Florida-born journalist shared the good news on Instagram. Her boyfriend, businessman Anuar Zidan, completely surprised her by taking one of the most important steps in a romantic relationship.