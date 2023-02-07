A Texas woman was arrested for killing her best friend and stealing her baby.

Heidi Broussard was found dead in the trunk of Magen Fieramusca’s car.

Fieramusca pleaded guilty to the murder. In late 2019, a Texas woman was arrested for killing her best friend and stealing her baby to pass off as her own. The victim’s husband reported his wife and daughter missing. After an exhaustive search, Heidi Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of Manen Fieramusca’s car. Magen Fieramusca was so close to Heidi Broussard that she had a key to Broussard’s home and they even reportedly agreed get pregnant at the same time. Fieramusca faked her pregnancy, while her friend was actually carrying a child. Woman killed her best friend to steal her baby and pass it off as hers On December 12, 2019, Shane Carey, Heidi Broussard’s fiancé, noticed his fiancée and their baby Margo was missing. He alerted the authorities to the disappearance. The couple shared an apartment in Austin, where they lived with their baby who was born in November and their six-year-old son. After an exhaustive search by authorities, Heidi Broussard was found dead inside the trunk of Magen Fieramusca’s car in Houston. The baby was found at Fieramusca’s home. According to CBS News Fieramusca’s ex-boyfriend believed it was his daughter.

She faked a pregnancy and then stole her friend’s baby Shane Carey told police that his fiancée and her friend were pregnant at the same time, and were both due at the end of the year. He added that Broussard told him that Fieramusca had given birth to a girl on December 8 or 9, however, he never saw pictures of the baby. The report does not make it clear if the defendant was actually pregnant at any time, however, investigators found inconsistencies in her due date. In one of her conversations with authorities, she said that on December 12, when Broussard and her daughter disappeared, she had gone to the beach with a cousin. But she later said that that was the date she gave birth, although she could offer details about the delivery.

She passed her friend’s baby off as her own Christopher Green, Magen Fieramusca’s ex, explained that he believed that she was pregnant with his baby. He added that Fieramusca informed him that she had given birth without telling him, however that her baby was already at home on December 13. One of the investigators showed Green a missing flyer of Heidi Broussard holding Margo Carey and he immediately recognized the baby as the child he thought was his.

Magen Fieramusca is arrested After being arraigned in the Travis County Jail for kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Fieramusca was held on $600,000 bail. On Thursday she finally appeared at a hearing for the events that occurred in 2019. Magen Fieramusca pleaded guilty to the murder of Heidi Broussard and was sentenced to 55 years in the Travis County Jail, District Attorney Jose Garza announced. According to ABC 13 Fieramusca waived her right to appeal.