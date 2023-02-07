8 killed and 6 men arrested for smuggling migrants in Texas

Eight people died in incidents at the US-Mexico border.

Six people were arrested for smuggling migrants.

How did it happen?

It is not uncommon to read about people being caught trying to cross the US-Mexico border illegally. However, few are successful and most are forced to return to their place of origin.

There are also people who offer to help smuggle migrants across the border for money, although this is very dangerous. Thousands of Latinos hope to achieve the American dream and some die in the process.

Coyotes at the border!

“Coyotes”, also called “polleros”, attract people through word of mouth or through social media, where they share videos. If US Border Patrol stops someone trying to cross the border, they are generally searched for weapons.

These coyotes sometimes abandon people in the middle of the road, sell them to other criminals, or sexually or physically abuse them.

8 migrants died at the border

Six people have been arrested in South Texas on illegal smuggling charges in connection with two separate incidents that resulted in the deaths of eight migrants, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

Federal authorities said that Juan Manuel Tena, 39; Julia Isairis Torres, 37; Israel Torres Jr., 33; Erasmo Garcia III, 21; Alexis Rafael Adorno, 25; and José Refugio Torres, 26, were arrested this week on at least 11 counts of illegal smuggling.