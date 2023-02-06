Shocking images show the death of two missing men who were killed in a car accident

New details about the two men who died in Colorado.

Maikel Yosniel Romero Aranguren and Anthony Montañés had been missing since Saturday, January 28.

“I still feel that there is something that doesn’t add up.”

The deaths of Maikel Yosniel Romero Aranguren and Anthony Montañés, who had been missing since Saturday, January 28, and were found on Tuesday, continue to raise doubts among their family members.

“I still feel that there is something that doesn’t add up. Because the apartment was waking up, because they left without their belongings, as if they were running away from something or someone was chasing them,” Maikel Romero’s boyfriend wonders in an interview with MundoNOW.

Two Venezuelans killed in car accident in Colorado

The young man is astonished by the tragedy. MundoNOW exclusively obtained two videos showing the aftermath of the crash. In one of the videos, the vehicle in which the two young Venezuelan men were traveling is completely destroyed and on fire.

“The car was turned into nothing, it became junk,” said a witness to the incident who asked to remain anonymous. The other video lasts twenty-two seconds. In it you can see the fire teams putting out the flames while a large column of smoke rises.