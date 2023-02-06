Shocking images show the death of two missing men who were killed in a car accident
Maikel Yosniel Romero Aranguren and Anthony Montañés were missing since Saturday, January 28. “I still feel that there is something that doesn't add up.”
The deaths of Maikel Yosniel Romero Aranguren and Anthony Montañés, who had been missing since Saturday, January 28, and were found on Tuesday, continue to raise doubts among their family members.
“I still feel that there is something that doesn’t add up. Because the apartment was waking up, because they left without their belongings, as if they were running away from something or someone was chasing them,” Maikel Romero’s boyfriend wonders in an interview with MundoNOW.
Two Venezuelans killed in car accident in Colorado
The young man is astonished by the tragedy. MundoNOW exclusively obtained two videos showing the aftermath of the crash. In one of the videos, the vehicle in which the two young Venezuelan men were traveling is completely destroyed and on fire.
“The car was turned into nothing, it became junk,” said a witness to the incident who asked to remain anonymous. The other video lasts twenty-two seconds. In it you can see the fire teams putting out the flames while a large column of smoke rises.
The men’s families are not satisfied
In addition, the emergency team is seen putting a body on a stretcher. “We want the detectives to check the red light cameras, we want to know exactly how everything happened. Anthony’s father wants the investigation to continue,” said Yuri Montañés, a 28-year-old cousin of the deceased.
MundoNOW published these videos after notifying the relatives of the victims and getting their consent. We decided to investigate further and contacted the Denver Police Department that is handling the case. A spokesperson told us that for now they only have information related to the crash, that the investigation is still active and that there is a detective assigned to the case. They said they will provide more details in the coming days if necessary.