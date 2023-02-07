1 killed and 4 injured in shooting at a rap concert in Arkansas (PHOTOS)
In Arkansas, a fun time turned into a nightmare. Police reported a shooting at a rap concert, where several people were injured and one was killed
Since the incident, the facts have become clearer and it has been revealed how the incident happened. The shooting occurred at a venue called the Brand School, during a performance by rapper Fredo Bang.
According to the Associated Press, one person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.
A 19-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television network reported, without indicating the status of the four wounded. One victim was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. Filed Under: 1 dead and 4 injured in rap concert shooting
Two suspects arrested at crime scene
Two suspects were arrested at the scene. Richard McGee (31) and Aaron Warren (28), but charges were not immediately filed, Lt. Mark Harmon told KAIT-TV. Harmon said he anticipates more arrests will be made.
Newport officials and Newport police did not immediately return calls and emails from The Associated Press seeking comment. Newport is a small town of about 8,000 people located 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, the AP reported.
Not all details have been released
Very little information has been released about those injured in the shooting. Fox News indicated that the current condition of the victims of the shooting has not yet been specified. A victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
According to reports, a 19-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital after being shot during the rap concert, but the specific details are unknown. Reports indicate that the police continue to investigate the facts at the moment.