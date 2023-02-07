1 killed and 4 injured in shooting at a rap concert in Arkansas (PHOTOS)

Shooting reported at concert in Arkansas.

One person was killed and four others were injured.

Details of the deadly shooting.

In Arkansas, a fun time turned into a nightmare. Police reported a shooting at a rap concert, where several people were injured and one was killed

Since the incident, the facts have become clearer and it has been revealed how the incident happened. The shooting occurred at a venue called the Brand School, during a performance by rapper Fredo Bang.

According to the Associated Press, one person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television network reported, without indicating the status of the four wounded. One victim was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment.