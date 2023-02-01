Were Piqué and his girlfriend caught buying a pregnancy test? (VIDEO)
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí were harshly criticized after the release of Shakira’s song with Bizarrap because she was clearly talking about them in and decided to expose her ex and the woman with whom he allegedly had been unfaithful.
Shakira not only let off steam, she also caused millions of her fans to attack the new couple in the worst way. They just recently became ‘Instagram official’ when Piqué posted a photo with Clara Chía.
Piqué and his girlfriend caught buying an alleged pregnancy test
Things are getting more complicated for the Spanish soccer player, as the hosts of Chisme No Like, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, released a rather compromising photograph of the couple, causing the Spanish media to intensify their interest in the pair.
The journalists leaked a photograph of the couple in a pharmacy. There is nothing wrong with this but, according to Javier and Elisa, the couple was there to buy nothing more and nothing less than a pregnancy test.
What Clara Chía might have told Piqué if they were buying a pregnancy test
According to Elisa and Javier’s speculation, Piqué may have posted the Instagram photo with Clara Chía Martí because she asked him to if the footballer’s new girlfriend could be pregnant. Though this is just a theory.
"After the pregnancy test, she told him, 'You are going to make me official as a girlfriend', she took the selfie, and he posted his girlfriend for the first time. Obviously it was a scandal, it was yesterday afternoon after the photo of her in the pharmacy," said Javier Ceriani.
The attacks on Piqué after posting the photo with his new girlfriend
Fans have been rooting for Shakira after Piqué’s betrayal and after he posted the photo with Clara Chía, people did not hesitate to express their anger at the Spanish soccer player, in addition to insulting his new girlfriend. “He’s clearly going to do the same to her.” “How can you, as a woman, feel safe with someone who has left his wife and children for you?”
What makes you think that the same thing will not happen to you again?" "Clearly Shakira at your age was not looking for a loser, she was winning a Grammy, that's the difference." "Clearly before uploading photos with a Cassio, you must delete the photos with our ROLEX." "Clearly you need to continue showing that you are a huge imbecile." "That is to cover up the affair with the lawyer, how predictable Piqué." "The most hated couple in Latin America."