Were Piqué and his girlfriend caught buying a pregnancy test? (VIDEO)

Were Piqué and Clara Chía caught buying a pregnancy test?

The couple faces a new controversy.

What Piqué’s new girlfriend asked the footballer.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí were harshly criticized after the release of Shakira’s song with Bizarrap because she was clearly talking about them in and decided to expose her ex and the woman with whom he allegedly had been unfaithful.

Shakira not only let off steam, she also caused millions of her fans to attack the new couple in the worst way. They just recently became ‘Instagram official’ when Piqué posted a photo with Clara Chía.

Piqué and his girlfriend caught buying an alleged pregnancy test

Things are getting more complicated for the Spanish soccer player, as the hosts of Chisme No Like, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, released a rather compromising photograph of the couple, causing the Spanish media to intensify their interest in the pair.

The journalists leaked a photograph of the couple in a pharmacy. There is nothing wrong with this but, according to Javier and Elisa, the couple was there to buy nothing more and nothing less than a pregnancy test. Filed Under: Piqué and girlfriend pregnancy test