The world of music is in mourning.

Singer Terry Hall has died at the age of 63.

The Specials frontman died after suffering a ‘brief illness’. The Specials, a British ska band formed in 1977 in Coventry, England, announced the death of singer Terry Hall at the age of 63 on social media. His bandmates announced that the musician died after suffering a “brief illness”, without sharing further details. Born on March 19, 1959 in Coventry, Terence Edward Hall, in addition to being part of The Specials, was the lead singer of Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield, Terry, Blair & Anouchka and Vegas. He released two solo albums, Home and Laugh. His death made a deep impression among his fans, who immediately reacted to this unfortunate news. May he rest in peace. Terry Hall was ‘one of the kindest, funniest, most genuine souls’ “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, after a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, composers and lyricists that this country has produced,” reads the first line of the post about Terry Hall’s death. They also wrote that The Specials vocalist was “one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine souls”, as well as being a wonderful husband and father: “His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.”

Terry Hall’s family asks for privacy To end this post, The Specials revealed that Terry Hall often came off stage at the end of a concert saying three words: “Love, love, love.” They also asked people to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time. “He was so kind and classy that he made you feel so special like you were the only one in the room sending love to his friends, family and bandmates. So lucky for the time I had with him.” “One of the absolute greats. A great inspiration. A true hero. incredibly sad.” “We will always be grateful to Terry for teaching us so much about speaking and giving your whole heart to music,” some people commented.

Terry Hall dabbled in both ska and pop According to El País, after The Specials broke up, Terry Hall achieved success in bands like Fun Boy Three and The Colourfield, but in 2008, he reunited with The Specials and they toured with The Clash, although they did not agree with following the ‘ideal’ path of settling in London and returned to their hometown, Coventry. Their debut album was produced by Elvis Costello. In 1981 Terry decided to part ways with the band and Lynval Golding and Neville Staple, musicians from Jamaica, left with him. With Fun Boy Three he recorded songs like The lunatics have taken over the asylum, It ain’t what you do and It’s the way you do it.

“Our lips are sealed” FBT’s second record was produced by David Byrne and included songs like Our Lips Are Sealed, which Terry Hall wrote with his then-girlfriend, Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s, and Well, Fancy That!, among many more songs. Later he played with The Colourfield, Terry, Blair & Anouchka and Vegas, as well as his solo turn. According to El País, it was after a suicide attempt in 2008 that Terry met up with some of his bandmates from The Specials, who got a second wind, mostly at music festivals. In 2019, they released the album Encore, which would have been a smash if it came out in the eighties.