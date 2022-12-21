CNN jounalist Drew Griffin dies at 60 after long battle with cancer

CNN journalist Drew Griffin dies.

He had a long battle with cancer.

Colleagues fondly remember the award-winning reporter. Drew Griffin, an award-winning investigative journalist for CNN tragically lost a long battle with cancer, passing away at the age of 60. Griffin was a senior investigative correspondent for CNN. Sadly he died on Saturday, December 17 after a long fight against cancer, according to The Sun. His family announced the news.

Award-winning CNN journalist Drew Griffin dies CNN's Don Lemon also shared the sad news on social media at 8 am on Monday morning. "We have very sad news to tell you today… Our colleague, friend and distinguished journalist and longtime CNN editor Drew Griffin has passed away." "Drew was in the investigative unit of CNN based in Atlanta since 2004," he said. "His wide-ranging expertise included politics, sports, government and corporate investigations," he continued, holding back tears, later going on to name the long list of awards Drew Griffin received during his career.

CNN mourns the loss Drew Griffin won Peabody and Edward R Murrow awards as well as three Emmys. CNN stated that CEO Chris Licht, informed the staff about Griffin's death in a note. "Drew's death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession. A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew's work had an incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way… But Drew cared more about people than awards," Licht wrote. Griffin worked with CNN's investigative team for nearly two decades.

Drew Griffin is remembered fondly Michael Bass, CNN's executive vice president of programming, also commented, "Fearless and devious at the same time, he knew how to push a story to its limits, but also tell it in a way that everyone understood. How many times have you persecuted an unwilling interviewee?" "How many times have you told the truth to power? How many times have you made a difference in something important? It was an honor to be his colleague and to witness his work and how it changed the world," he concluded. Griffin led an investigation where he discovered delays in medical care that contributed to the deaths of patients at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country, according to The Sun.