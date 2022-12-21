‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dies at 37

Super Sized Salon star Jamie Lopez has died.

The stylist passed away at the age of 37.

“We have suffered an extraordinary loss.” The star of the WE tv reality show Super Sized Salon, Jamie López has tragically lost her life. The stylist, who catered to plus-sized women, died of heart problems at the age 37. The founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture has died, as confirmed this Monday afternoon on social media. The stylist had to be hospitalized before she passed away. Super Sized Salon star Jamie Lopez dies After she was admitted to a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jamie López suffered some heart complications over the weekend. Her tragic passing was confirmed through the Instagram account of her Babydoll Beauty Couture salon. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” begins the post.

The cause of her death They then asked netizens for a little time to process what happened and for her family to mourn their loss: "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon." "We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family and team lifted in your hearts and prayers," the statement ended. In the post you can see the image of López posing as only she knew how to do it.

"It's a shame she passed away so young" Immediately, netizens began comment and express their grief at the young woman's death: "Such a beautiful person: Jamie's story is very inspiring. She overcame multiple barriers while becoming a true success story," one user said. "I remember this lady. She had a salon and a club in Las Vegas. I remember her clearly because she was at Barcroft/Truly on both occasions to promote those companies. It's a shame she passed away so young." "It's so sad that she was losing weight, moving forward and then passes away without reaping the rewards for her efforts. I pray that she is in a better place."

Jamie Lopez was very loved It is worth mentioning that Lopez's Las Vegas business, founded in 2017, claims to be the world's first plus-size beauty salon. "People just don't like fat people, they treat us horribly," she told the Mirror in 2019 regarding her push to encourage inclusion. "They want to make us feel that we are not welcome or that we do not belong here," she said according to the New York Post. The WE television show, which premiered in August, recounted her journey to design the salon while confined to her bed, as she weighed 846 pounds before losing 400 pounds. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum Mama June and her two daughters, Pumpkin and Jessica, appeared in episode 4, she was preparing to film season 2, according to TMZ.