Authorities give details about the 3 men they arrested.

The suspects didn’t just kill Andrés and Jorge Tirado.

How their bodies were found. Tragedy for the acting world in Mexico! On the night of Sunday, December 18, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office announced the murders of Andrés and Jorge Tirado, two young Mexican actors who were reported missing last Friday. On Monday, December 19, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, spoke out about the Tirado brothers’ case with a brief message on Twitter, where he reported the arrest of three people in connection to the murders. Authorities confirm the arrest of suspects after the murders of Andrés and Jorge Tirado Andrés and Jorge Tirado’s bodies were discovered in the Roma Norte neighborhood in the Cuauhtémoc area of Mexico City. “We report that there are 3 detainees related to the homicide of 3 people in a building in #ColoniaRoma,” the official said on Twitter. Later, he explained that the people arrested were first brought in as witnesses but, that, at the time of writing this article, they were being considered as suspects. In the Mexican justice system, the accused are those people who are suspected of committing a crime.

There was a third murder After the discovery of brothers Jorge and Andrés Tirado, García Harfuch assured that he would continue to provide information about the actors‘ case. The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the discovery of the bodies of the brothers and a third, older man. “For these facts, the agent of the Public Ministry of the General Coordination of Investigation of High Impact Crimes, called for the intervention of specialized personnel of the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, experts in the areas of criminalistics, genetics, dactyloscopy, chemistry and photography, to carry out the removal of the bodies, gather evidence, as well as to make the corresponding opinions,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter.

Prosecutor seeks information about the murders In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that detectives from the Investigative Police were ordered to “carry out the search for witnesses, both for identity and at the scene of the events, as well as for images from surveillance video cameras,” which surely led to the arrest of the suspects. “A multidisciplinary cell of the General Directorate of Attention to Victims provides psychological and legal support to relatives of the deceased. The Prosecutor’s Office continues the investigations into the facts, however, it will be the necropsy of the Law, which will determine the cause of death of said people,” the institution added on Twitter.

How the bodies were found The Tirado brothers were reported missing on Friday before their bodies were found. They were seen in a 2021 Onix with Jalisco license plates, according to Aristegui Noticias. The third body is believed to be a relative of the Tirado brothers. The bodies were found bound hand and foot, and had tape around their heads, according to Razon. Andrés Tirado was a young actor who graduated from UNAM’s Centro Universitario de Teatro, while his brother Jorge Tirado was more focused on music and photography. Filed Under: Actors Andrés and Jorge Tirado