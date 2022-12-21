December 21 is the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year.

This date marks the beginning of winter.

Here’s what you need to know about it!

For six months the days have gotten shorter and the nights have grown longer in the northern hemisphere. However, this will begin to reverse again on December 21. Here’s everything you need to know about the winter solstice — what it is and when it starts.

Around December 21, an important astronomical phenomenon takes place. It’s when the shortest day and the longest night of the year occur, something that signals the beginning of winter. CNN highlights what happens when the Sun appears in its southernmost position, directly overhead at the distant Tropic of Capricorn.

Everything you need to know about the winter solstice

The solstice usually, but not always, occurs on December 21. The time the solstice occurs and the day itself changes because the solar year (the time it takes for the Sun to reappear in the same place as seen from Earth) does not exactly match our calendar year. The exact time of winter solstice in 2022 will be at 21:48 (UTC), according to EarthSky.org.

This phenomenon is possible thanks to the fact that the Earth is tilted on its axis, which is why we experience the seasons. As the Earth moves around the Sun, each hemisphere experiences winter as it moves away from the sun and summer when tilted towards the Sun.