Everything you need to know about the winter solstice
December 21 is the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year. This date marks the beginning of winter. Here's what you need to know about it!
For six months the days have gotten shorter and the nights have grown longer in the northern hemisphere. However, this will begin to reverse again on December 21. Here’s everything you need to know about the winter solstice — what it is and when it starts.
Around December 21, an important astronomical phenomenon takes place. It’s when the shortest day and the longest night of the year occur, something that signals the beginning of winter. CNN highlights what happens when the Sun appears in its southernmost position, directly overhead at the distant Tropic of Capricorn.
The solstice usually, but not always, occurs on December 21. The time the solstice occurs and the day itself changes because the solar year (the time it takes for the Sun to reappear in the same place as seen from Earth) does not exactly match our calendar year. The exact time of winter solstice in 2022 will be at 21:48 (UTC), according to EarthSky.org.
This phenomenon is possible thanks to the fact that the Earth is tilted on its axis, which is why we experience the seasons. As the Earth moves around the Sun, each hemisphere experiences winter as it moves away from the sun and summer when tilted towards the Sun.
The moment when the Earth is “under” the Sun
MVS highlights that, in simple terms, it is the moment when the Earth is “under” the Sun. It reaches its highest point in June, during the summer solstice and then begins to move south, crossing the equator on the September equinox to provisionally reach the lowest point in December.
Many people feel that the solstice is a “magnetic” day, since each zodiac sign is affected by the Earth’s movements.
Many believe the solstice is mystical
ACE explains that the signs of the zodiac that will experience a drastic change upon the arrival of the winter solstice are primarily Aries, Libra and Cancer. Here’s how it affects each one.
Aries will experience some of the most important and complex changes in their lives, letting go of situations or people. It will be a good time to look inside and positive things will come in love.
How will the winter solstice affect different zodiac signs?
Libra: With the arrival of the winter solstice, balance will also come into the lives of Libras on a personal level, nurturing the personality and positive changes in the sentimental environment, which will be reflected in their relationships.
Cancer: People with this zodiac sign will put uncertainty aside, they will be more emotional. Positive things related to love will come. They will feel spiritual liberation.