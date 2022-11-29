Car plows through a crowd at a Christmas market in England

Car plows through crowd at Christmas market.

The vehicle was going 50 miles per hour.

“It was absolutely horrible.” Shoppers were terrorized Saturday at a Christmas market in Congleton, England when a car plowed through a crowd that was doing their Christmas shopping. Frightened shoppers fled. According to authorities, who went to the scene after receiving an emergency call, a car drove into a Christmas market packed with hundreds of people in the English town of Congleton on Saturday morning. They immediately began interviewing witnesses. Car plows through crowd at Christmas market “It was absolutely horrendous. A car has come screeching down the High Street — which is full of stalls and people. There are hundreds of people here, people with kids and dogs and lots of traders,” local shopkeeper Steven Brown told The Stoke Sentinel. He said that people ran after the driver, who didn’t stop. Families with young children and the elderly were among those seen jumping out of the way as the vehicle plowed through the market. It is said to be doing at least 50 miles per hour when it drove through the crowd of 800 at the Congleton Christmas market in Cheshire.

3 men are arrested According to local police, who didn't take long to arrive at the scene, fortunately no injuries were reported after the crash. However, they confirmed the arrest of three men who, apparently, were all in the vehicle. The VW Golf was found abandoned shortly after the incident. Everything seems to indicate that those responsible fled immediately after having attacked the people who were doing their Christmas shopping at the market.

"No one was hurt" "It occurred shortly after 4pm and involved a solver Volkswagen Golf which turned down the pedestrianised area of Bridge Street where the market was taking place, causing alarm to shoppers and residents," said a police spokesman. "Must have been doing at least 50 mph. People were jumping out of the way. I saw an old lady who had to jump out of the way, she was very shook up. We all are." Similarly, Brown added that people ran after the driver, who didn't stop.

"People were yelling and yelling at him" Reports indicate that the car "turned into the pedestrian area of ​​Bridge Street where the market was taking place, causing alarm among shoppers and residents." Authorities found the abandoned car shortly after. Three men were immediately arrested and are in custody. A 35-year-old mother recounted how she saw the car drive the length of the market: "There was a young lad at the wheel. He was on the path.People were shouting and screaming at him. He just drove on, the wrong way down a one way street. It was busy here but he had no consideration for anybody. I managed to move out of his way. It was shocking." With information from New York Post, The Sun and Daily Mail.