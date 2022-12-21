Singer and ‘Operación Triunfo’ voice coach Laura Jordán dies
Voice coach Laura Jordán dies. Once again there is mourning in show business. We are just a few days away from the end of 2022 but the bad news and tragedies among public figures continue. The death of a beloved voice coach for Operación Triunfo has been reported.
Celebrities and public figures continue to experience difficult times and MundoNow keeps its readers informed about what is happening. Lately we have learned about illness and deaths of several celebrities.
An Operation Triunfo voice coach dies
According to El Mundo, a singer from Barcelona has died. She was considered a great voice coach because of her subtlety. She appeared on Spanish reality show, Operación Triunfo.
Laura Jordán was a voice coach on Operación Triunfo, a popular reality show in Spain, when it was in its fourth season. Now they are mourning her passing.
Laura Jordán appeared on the 4th season of Operación Triunfo
The program announced the death of the beloved coach on social media. “The Operación Triunfo family regrets the passing of Laura Jordan, OT 2005 voice teacher, who has left us too soon. The warmest and most affectionate hug for her family and friends. RIP,” they shared.
Jordan's passing was confirmed on Monday morning, but her cause of death was not released. The Barcelona singer appeared on the fourth season of the show, which was broadcast in 2005 on Telecinco.
Laura Jordan was a prominent voice coach in Spain
Among the students who Laura coached on the show were: Edurne, Fran Dieli, Sandra Polop and Guillermo Martín. So far none of them has spoken publicly about this sad news that has Operación Triunfo in mourning, according to Hola!
The popular reality show was not Laura Jordan's only television appearance. She also worked on La noche abierta by Pedro Ruiz and in La2 in Spain, where she collaborated with musicians such as Jordi Bonell, Ignasi Zamora, David Palau, David Simó and Jordi Portaz.
The events leading up to her death have not been disclosed
In 2002 Jordan traveled to the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where she was able to learn a new method for teaching and developing singers. She also highlights her work the Elefantes album Azul and with the Marcos Llunas tour in 2003 and 2004.
After returning to Barcelona again after spending time at the Musicians Institute, she worked at the Liceo de Mataró, where she taught singing classes for middle-grade students of modern music and jazz, according to Diez Minutos.