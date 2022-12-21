Singer and ‘Operación Triunfo’ voice coach Laura Jordán dies

Beloved voice teacher from Spain, Laura Jordan, dies.

She was a voice coach on Operación Triunfo.

Colleagues confirmed the tragic loss.

Voice coach Laura Jordán dies. Once again there is mourning in show business. We are just a few days away from the end of 2022 but the bad news and tragedies among public figures continue. The death of a beloved voice coach for Operación Triunfo has been reported.

Celebrities and public figures continue to experience difficult times.

An Operation Triunfo voice coach dies

According to El Mundo, a singer from Barcelona has died. She was considered a great voice coach because of her subtlety. She appeared on Spanish reality show, Operación Triunfo.

Laura Jordán was a voice coach on Operación Triunfo, a popular reality show in Spain, when it was in its fourth season. Now they are mourning her passing.