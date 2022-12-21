Inicio » English » IS SHE PREGNANT? Fans notice something about Chiquis Rivera’s body (PHOTOS)

By 
  • The singer looks “different” and people begin to speculate.
  • Chiquis resurfaces with a noteworthy makeover.
  • Is she pregnant? What is said about the ‘Queen Bee’.

Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant? Chiquis Rivera is one of the most popular regional Mexican singers today. Although she does not have a long career, the young woman “leads the way” because she is the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera.

However, Chiquis has been involved in various controversies. The 37-year-old singer is in a relationship with famous photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she is deeply in love. Now fans have noticed something about the singer. What could it be?

Chiquis appears looking “different”

PHOTO: Instagram

There has been a lot of talk about the Queen Bee singer being more in love than ever with her boyfriend, so there is speculation that Chiquis could be expecting a baby with the famous photographer.

In a photograph posted on Escandalo_o’s Instagram, you can see Jenni Rivera’s daughter on the beach dressed completely in black but, some people say that she looks very different from previous months… Filed Under: Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant

What do you think is going on with the singer?

PHOTO: Getty Images

There have been tons of comments coming in, some claiming Janney is looking ‘fuller’, some thinking she might be pregnant, some assuming the singer used Photoshop the wrong way, but it’s all speculation.

“She looks like she’s pregnant.” “Her arm looks weird.” “Not weird, it’s something very normal for someone who loses a lot of weight and the skin droops.” “A somewhat pronounced pregnancy.” “The arm is flaccid, very surely the product of abrupt weight loss, possibly from a gastric sleeve,” some users said. Filed Under: Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant

Did she undergo weight-loss surgery?

PHOTO: Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera’s physique was always a subject that the singer evaded. Chiquis said on more than one occasion that she was proud she had inherited her mother’s famous curves.

Apparently, that feeling has changed, since Jenni Rivera’s daughter is still curvy, but it is obvious that she underwent some operation or weight loss treatment, and she looks completely unrecognizable! Filed Under: Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant

The truth about her weight loss

PHOTO: Getty Images

Various entertainment news outlets, such as Chamonic, have said that the singer supposedly had gastric sleeve surgery, like Adamari López. And it is said that her sister had the same operation.

Chamonic says they had the procedure done at the same time, but all the attention was focused on Jenicka, who even documented the process, while Chiquis was absent from social media; “She did it almost at the same time as her sister Jenicka, but everyone focused on her sister and Chiquis was literally absent from networks, and she returned with this very remarkable physical change,” said the journalist. Many people are speculating that the singer could be pregnant, because she recently confessed that she would like to get married. However, nothing is proven until she herself confirms it. Filed Under: is Chiquis Rivera pregnant

