IS SHE PREGNANT? Fans notice something about Chiquis Rivera’s body (PHOTOS)
Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant? Chiquis Rivera is one of the most popular regional Mexican singers today. Although she does not have a long career, the young woman “leads the way” because she is the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera.
However, Chiquis has been involved in various controversies. The 37-year-old singer is in a relationship with famous photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she is deeply in love. Now fans have noticed something about the singer. What could it be?
Chiquis appears looking “different”
There has been a lot of talk about the Queen Bee singer being more in love than ever with her boyfriend, so there is speculation that Chiquis could be expecting a baby with the famous photographer.
In a photograph posted on Escandalo_o's Instagram, you can see Jenni Rivera's daughter on the beach dressed completely in black but, some people say that she looks very different from previous months…
What do you think is going on with the singer?
There have been tons of comments coming in, some claiming Janney is looking ‘fuller’, some thinking she might be pregnant, some assuming the singer used Photoshop the wrong way, but it’s all speculation.
"She looks like she's pregnant." "Her arm looks weird." "Not weird, it's something very normal for someone who loses a lot of weight and the skin droops." "A somewhat pronounced pregnancy." "The arm is flaccid, very surely the product of abrupt weight loss, possibly from a gastric sleeve," some users said.
Did she undergo weight-loss surgery?
Chiquis Rivera’s physique was always a subject that the singer evaded. Chiquis said on more than one occasion that she was proud she had inherited her mother’s famous curves.
Apparently, that feeling has changed, since Jenni Rivera's daughter is still curvy, but it is obvious that she underwent some operation or weight loss treatment, and she looks completely unrecognizable!
The truth about her weight loss
Various entertainment news outlets, such as Chamonic, have said that the singer supposedly had gastric sleeve surgery, like Adamari López. And it is said that her sister had the same operation.