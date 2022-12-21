The singer looks “different” and people begin to speculate.

Chiquis resurfaces with a noteworthy makeover.

Is she pregnant? What is said about the ‘Queen Bee’.

Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant? Chiquis Rivera is one of the most popular regional Mexican singers today. Although she does not have a long career, the young woman “leads the way” because she is the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera.

However, Chiquis has been involved in various controversies. The 37-year-old singer is in a relationship with famous photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she is deeply in love. Now fans have noticed something about the singer. What could it be?

Chiquis appears looking “different”

There has been a lot of talk about the Queen Bee singer being more in love than ever with her boyfriend, so there is speculation that Chiquis could be expecting a baby with the famous photographer.

In a photograph posted on Escandalo_o’s Instagram, you can see Jenni Rivera’s daughter on the beach dressed completely in black but, some people say that she looks very different from previous months… Filed Under: Is Chiquis Rivera pregnant