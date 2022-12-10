Chiquis Rivera confesses to Jorge Ramos that she spent Jenni’s money

Chiquis said that she had learned a great lesson.

She told Jorge Ramos that she spent her mother’s money.

Jenni’s daughter describes how she suffered.

Chiquis Rivera has always been involved in controversies. The Rivera women have been characterized by this. Jenni was never afraid of anything and made it clear at every opportunity. Now her eldest daughter has made a shocking confession.

The singer made made this confession during a conversation with Jorge Ramos. She said that she has felt attacked about her body, she has made progress in the artistic world and how hard her path in this industry has been. She also revealed what she did when her mom was alive.

Chiquis confesses!

Algo Personal con Jorge Ramos is the Mexican actor and journalist’s confession show. On the show he has had intimate conversations with different celebrities and Chiquis Rivera was his most recent guest.

"I felt very honored to receive @jorgeramosnews in my house for one of the most important interviews that I have ever had," the singer posted with a video clip on Instagram.