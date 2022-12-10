Chiquis Rivera confesses to Jorge Ramos that she spent Jenni’s money
Chiquis said that she had learned a great lesson. She told Jorge Ramos what she was doing with her mother's money and how she suffered.
Chiquis Rivera has always been involved in controversies. The Rivera women have been characterized by this. Jenni was never afraid of anything and made it clear at every opportunity. Now her eldest daughter has made a shocking confession.
The singer made made this confession during a conversation with Jorge Ramos. She said that she has felt attacked about her body, she has made progress in the artistic world and how hard her path in this industry has been. She also revealed what she did when her mom was alive.
Chiquis confesses!
Algo Personal con Jorge Ramos is the Mexican actor and journalist’s confession show. On the show he has had intimate conversations with different celebrities and Chiquis Rivera was his most recent guest.
"I felt very honored to receive @jorgeramosnews in my house for one of the most important interviews that I have ever had," the singer posted with a video clip on Instagram.
Chiquis reveals she suffered from body shaming
The Mexican journalist visited Chiquis Rivera at her big house and they talked about her luxurious lifestyle. But the singer revealed she has been body shamed for her entire life.
"I have experienced body shaming all my life, and now more," said the Queen Bee singer. This came up in conversation when the journalist asked her what it she would like to tell young girls.
Chiquis spent Jenni’s money
Chiquis said that she used to like to spend her mother Jenni Rivera’s money: “Before I spent my mother’s money,” the singer started and after saying this she began to laugh.
“But now I understand and value what it is to earn my own with sweat,” Chiquis added, explaining how she’s grown. She also remembered when his family had no money and her mom didn’t earn enough to buy her Christmas presents.
Chiquis talks about criticism
“Everything you have is thanks to Jenni.” The entire Rivera family has always been criticized for wanting to take advantage of the fame that the Diva de la Banda gained through her music career. Chiquis has been accused of wanting to be a singer just to get out of her mother’s shadow.
“They must have suffered a lot from Jenni’s absence to this day.” “You deserve it because you have worked to achieve what you have, showing yourself that you could do it without depending on the fact that you are the daughter of the DIVA DE LA BANDA,” her fans support her. SEE FULL VIDEO HERE.