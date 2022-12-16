“A lot of conflict in this family.”

Chiquis reacts to the song that her aunt Rosie and uncle Juan composed for Jenni Rivera.

To date, Déjame el instructivo has more than 270,000 views.

Days after Juan and Rosie Rivera surprised everyone, including their mother Mrs. Rosa, by releasing Déjame el instructivo, singer Chiquis reacts to the song they dedicated to her mother, Jenni Rivera, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of her death that was celebrated on December 9.

In a video on Imagen Entretenimiento’s YouTube channel, which so far is close to reaching 25,000 views, you can see the Queen Bee looking like a princess from Frozen and giving toys to dozens of children in Anaheim, California. There, she was approached by different media.

Chiquis admits that it was hard for her to remember her mother Jenni Rivera

“It was a difficult day in the morning, but I put on my ‘batteries’ and said: ‘You know what? I want to celebrate my mother, that woman, and well, that night I also had a party for my team and I invited a few friends and we celebrated, since this year has given us a lot, so we have to be happy and give thanks for the things that we do have,” said Chiquis.

With the kindness that characterizes her, Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter acknowledged that December 9 was a sad day, but that La Diva de la Banda would have wanted her and her loved ones to be happy. It was inevitable to ask her about the song that her uncle Juan and aunt Rosie recently released. She didn’t hold anything back with her answer.