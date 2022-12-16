Chiquis reacts to the song that Rosie and Juan dedicated to Jenni Rivera
Days after Juan and Rosie Rivera surprised everyone, including their mother Mrs. Rosa, by releasing Déjame el instructivo, singer Chiquis reacts to the song they dedicated to her mother, Jenni Rivera, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of her death that was celebrated on December 9.
In a video on Imagen Entretenimiento’s YouTube channel, which so far is close to reaching 25,000 views, you can see the Queen Bee looking like a princess from Frozen and giving toys to dozens of children in Anaheim, California. There, she was approached by different media.
Chiquis admits that it was hard for her to remember her mother Jenni Rivera
“It was a difficult day in the morning, but I put on my ‘batteries’ and said: ‘You know what? I want to celebrate my mother, that woman, and well, that night I also had a party for my team and I invited a few friends and we celebrated, since this year has given us a lot, so we have to be happy and give thanks for the things that we do have,” said Chiquis.
With the kindness that characterizes her, Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter acknowledged that December 9 was a sad day, but that La Diva de la Banda would have wanted her and her loved ones to be happy. It was inevitable to ask her about the song that her uncle Juan and aunt Rosie recently released. She didn’t hold anything back with her answer.
What did Chiquis say about Déjame el instructivo?
Chiquis revealed that at that moment she was “very focused” on what was happening that night and that she only wanted to talk about it, but she did not forget to drop a hint to Juan and Rosie regarding the release of the song Déjame el instructivo, in memory of Jenni Rivera.
“Everyone can do whatever they want… We’re going to celebrate Christmas at home with my siblings (Jacqie, Jenicka, Michael and Johnny), I’m going to make a pozole for the first time, I want to make a green pozole, let’s see how it turns out,” said the singer, who perhaps did not expect the reactions on social media. (Filed as: Chiquis reacts to the song that her uncles Rosie and Juan composed for Jenni Rivera)
Netizens react to Chiquis’ response to Juan and Rosie
It didn’t take long for internet users to react to Chiquis’ response to Juan and Rosie, who released the song Déjame el instructivo in memory of Jenni Rivera. There was everything… “This family is very conflictive. Good answer from Chiquis.” “Rosie’s hypocrisy is noticeable, and she can’t find any other way to get money. The more feeling she puts in, the more it’s monetized.”
“They already stopped with the inheritance, now they want to get money from Jenni’s image. Bravo for you, Chiquis. “Rosie and Juan don’t cry for Jenni, they cry for themselves! For all the wrong they have done.” “They did not approve the duet because that was in December 2021, when the children were trying to get Rosie and Juan out of their mother’s companies.” “Don’t support the song so that they don’t earn anything from it,” can be read in the comments. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)