Jessica Cediel shares sad news.

The former Univisión and Telemundo host is mourning the death of her father.

“My heart cries for you.” Through her Instagram stories, the former Univisión and Telemundo host Jessica Cediel, who currently works on the Canal Caracol program La descarga in her native Colombia, confirmed the death of her father, Alfonso Cediel, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease. May he rest in peace. Born on April 4, 1982 in Bogotá, Colombia, Jessica Eliana Cediel Silva worked as a presenter on the Univisión program El Gordo y la Flaca in 2014. A short time later, she was part of Sal y Pimienta as well as Premios Juventud. On Telemundo, she is remembered for appearing on La Voz Estados Unidos and Exatlón Estados Unidos, among others. Jessica Cediel’s most recent post “Happy to work with this wonderful team of professionals! Too happy and grateful to God for allowing me to do what I love! Thank you my beautiful people for supporting me, for tuning in and for letting us into your hearts every night! I love you! Here is our family from @ladescargareality,” wrote Jessica Cediel in her most recent post on Instagram. No one imagined the family drama she was experiencing. “Proud of you, friend.” “I love you all, very good actors and singers, God bless you and keep going, I love the program, blessings.” “I love you, it’s the best program of all that you have presented, I congratulate you,” said some followers, who were not aware of her father’s illness.

“Today heaven receives an angel” Jessica Cediel took to Instagram stories to announce the death of her father, Alfonso Cediel, although she did not go into much detail: “Today heaven receives an angel. Thank you for everything ‘daddy’, I love you and I will always love you! My heart cries for You! Now you are in a better place! Thank you for all beautiful love!” According to Infobae, the former Univisión and Telemundo host’s father was hospitalized in a center specializing in the care of patients with this degenerative disease because his mobility and speech ability had been seriously compromised. Jessica had spoken about this sensitive subject.

“My dad has Parkinson’s” In September of last year, again through her Instagram stories, Jessica Cediel reported that she and her family had made the decision to hospitalize her father: “My dad has a lot of fans here, I love him, he is the best dad in the world, but for those who don’t know, my dad has Parkinson’s and we had to leave him in a special place, in a nursing home where they have all the necessary care that should be taken.” “They become like little children, for me, my dad is like my baby… I miss him a lot, but family, love today in life, enjoy your loved ones today that they are alive because life is very ‘short’ to then die and take burdens in your soul.” (Filed as: Jessica Cediel mourns her father’s death)

Jessica Cediel recently set off alarms Just a few days ago, Jessica Cediel, who in November 2011 suffered health problems due to a cosmetic procedure performed by surgeon Martín Carrillo, set off alarms again after it was announced that she would be absent from La Descarga, because of health problems. “I never thought that this flu would turn into bronchitis, even though I did everything. In the end, it was an infection, they found an infection in my respiratory tract, my bronchial tubes were very inflamed… I am incapacitated for a few days, full of medication. After what they did to me in the clinic, I woke up much better, but I have to be at rest and with all the indications,” said the former Univisión and Telemundo host.