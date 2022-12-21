Henry Cavill confirms he will not wear Superman’s cape again

Henry Cavill says goodbye to Superman.

The actor will not appear as the “Man of Steel” again.

James Gunn talks about the future of Superman.

British actor Henry Cavill confirmed his departure from the DC universe on social media, announcing that he will not reprise his role as Superman, the character that launched him to fame, despite having ensured his return last October. This news shocked his fans.

After Black Adam hit theaters Cavill was expected to return the emblematic hero of DC Comics, thanks to a cameo by Dwayne, “The Rock”, Johnson. However, it appears the British actor is being left out of future projects.

In an Instagram post, the actor from the Netflix series Enola Holmes, co-starring Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven in Stranger things), confirmed the sad news: “I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it is sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be coming back as Superman.”

It should be noted that in October when he announced his return, James Gunn and Peter Safran had not been put in charge of the DC universe: “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck,” he continued.