Henry Cavill confirms he will not wear Superman’s cape again
Henry Cavill says goodbye to Superman. The actor will not appear as the "Man of Steel" again. James Gunn talks about the future of Superman.
British actor Henry Cavill confirmed his departure from the DC universe on social media, announcing that he will not reprise his role as Superman, the character that launched him to fame, despite having ensured his return last October. This news shocked his fans.
After Black Adam hit theaters Cavill was expected to return the emblematic hero of DC Comics, thanks to a cameo by Dwayne, “The Rock”, Johnson. However, it appears the British actor is being left out of future projects.
In an Instagram post, the actor from the Netflix series Enola Holmes, co-starring Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven in Stranger things), confirmed the sad news: “I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it is sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be coming back as Superman.”
It should be noted that in October when he announced his return, James Gunn and Peter Safran had not been put in charge of the DC universe: “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck,” he continued.
Shazam says goodbye to Superman
The meeting between Shazam and Superman was highly anticipated by fans around the world. Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam had expressed how much he looked forward to working with Henry Cavill. Looks like this would have to wait.
Unfortunately, the new makes it clear that we will not be able to see the meeting between the two superheroes: “I hope to catch up with you in another universe, man” Levi wrote on the now ex-Superman’s post. (Filed as: Henry Cavill won’t play Superman)
The fate of the DC cinematic universe
What awaits the new DC universe is unknown, since there have been no other announcement, only some clarifications from James Gunn, who has denied or confirmed some rumors.
According to The Wrap, Patty Jenkins is no longer working on Wonder Woman 3, however, she clarified that she had not left but was simply not working on anything at the moment. To her statement on her Twitter, James added: “I can assure you that all of Peter’s and my interactions with you were pleasant and professional.”
Yes there will be a new Superman movie
After the sad announcement by British actor Henry Cavill on his official Instagram account, where he has more than 23 million followers, director James Gunn confirmed the news. However, he made it clear this wasn’t the end of Superman.
The Guardians of the Galaxy director stated that a new installment of the DC Comics hero, without Henry Cavill, is in the works. It will touch on Clark Kent’s early years as Superman. (Filed as: Henry Cavill won’t play Superman)