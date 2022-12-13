Cher Reveals she’s mourning her mom’s death
The iconic singer lost her beloved mother. Cher mourns her mother's death. Georgia Holt died at the impressive age of 96.
- The iconic singer lost her beloved mother.
- Cher mourns her mother’s death.
- Georgia Holt died at the age of 96.
Cher recently had one of the saddest days of her life with the death of her mother, Georgia Holt, at 96. The two were very close and she has communicated the news through her official Twitter account. As a result of this, Cher has received the support of all her fans.
A few months ago Georgia Holt was rushed to the hospital with severe pneumonia. Despite everything, her daughter was taking care of her at home and she still held out hope that she would improve. Unfortunately, the Goddess of Pop lost her mother on December 1o.
“Mom is gone”
Early on Sunday December 10, 76-year-old Cher announced the death of her mother, singer Georgia Holt. The artist posted on Twitter: “Mom is gone. The ‘Goddess of Pop’, as she is popularly known, included a sad face emoji in the tweet.
Georgia Holt has died at the age of 96, three months after Cher communicated on social media that she had been hospitalized for recurring health problems. As of now she has not revealed the cause of her mother’s death.
Cher’s fans are supportive
As soon as he broke the news to her four million followers, Cher received messages of love and support in these hard times. Her fans offered condolences and sent her strength in facing the loss.
Some even shared images and videos of Cher and Georgia Holt together: “May she rest in peace.” “My heart is with you.” and “Nothing prepares you for the loss of a mother,” are some of the comments that can be read under her tweet. FILED UNDER: Cher mourning mom’s death
Georgia Holt’s life
Georgia Holst was an actress, songwriter and model and had encouraged her daughter to follow in her footsteps. She had been married and divorced six times. Holt remarried her first husband, John Sarkisian, 19 years after their divorce.
Holt and John welcomed their only daughter Cher in 1946. Holt also had another daughter, actress Georganne LaPiere with her husband John Southnall. In 2013, Cher produced a Lifetime documentary, Dear Mom, Love Cher, detailing the struggles of her mother’s life.
Holt had health problems
Actress Marg Helgenberger wrote: “Oh Cher, I’m so sorry to hear your loving mother has passed away. My heart is with you. What a blessing to have had her in your life for so long. May she rest in peace.” Blogger Pérez Hilton also wrote: “My condolences. The biggest hug for you and your family! Your mother was a gem!”
In September, the 76-year-old star had revealed that Holt was battling various health issues. She told fans at the time: “Mom has been sick from time to time. She just got out of the hospital. She had pneumonia. She is improving.”