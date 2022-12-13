The iconic singer lost her beloved mother.

Cher recently had one of the saddest days of her life with the death of her mother, Georgia Holt, at 96. The two were very close and she has communicated the news through her official Twitter account. As a result of this, Cher has received the support of all her fans.

A few months ago Georgia Holt was rushed to the hospital with severe pneumonia. Despite everything, her daughter was taking care of her at home and she still held out hope that she would improve. Unfortunately, the Goddess of Pop lost her mother on December 1o.

“Mom is gone”

