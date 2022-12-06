Kirstie Alley has died.

The tragic news was confirmed on social media. MOURNING IN HOLLYWOOD! Actress Kirstie Alley, recognized for her roles in 90s movies and the long-running sit-com Cheers, passed away at the age of 71, after a short battle with cancer. Her children confirmed the sad news and gave the details to her fans on social media. Famous for playing roles in romantic comedies, Alley gradually carved a place for herself in the hearts of audiences and won them over with her beauty. Her stunning green eyes won the public’s hearts in movies like Look Who’s Talking. May she rest in peace. A LAST GOODBYE TO KIRSTY ALLEY In a tweet, it was revealed that Kirstie Alley passed away at 71. Her children, William “True” Stevenson, 30, and daughter Lillie Price Stevenson, 28, announced the tragic news in a short press release that revealed the cause of their mother’s death, according to Page Six. “To all our friends far and wide around the world… We are saddened to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” reads the press release.

“As iconic as she was on the screen” In the statement, they announced that the Cheers actress was fighting the cancer and that she did it with “great strength”. Alley’s children did not specify what type of cancer she was diagnosed with, but they were by her side at all times. “She was surrounded by close family and she fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventure the future holds. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

What happened? Alley died of recently discovered cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. The actress' manager, Donovan Daughtry, confirmed her death in an email to The Associated Press. In the family's statement, they stressed that they were grateful to the Moffitt Cancer Center, where she underwent treatment. "We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," the family said.

"We thank you for your love" The actress played Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom Veronica's Closet, on the network from 1997 to 2000, The Associated Press reported "Our mother's enthusiasm and passion for life, her children, her grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy of creating, were unparalleled and inspire us to live life to the fullest, just as she did. We thank you for her love and her prayers and we ask you to respect our privacy in these difficult times," the statement concluded.