Chiquis Rivera shows off her figure in concert.

The video went viral on social media.

People accuse her of using her body to sell tickets. ACCUSED OF USING HER BODY TO SELL TICKETS! Chiquis Rivera, once again created a social media sensation after a video of her concert in Nashville was released. She wore a sheer bodysuit that highlighted her recent physical transformation. But internet users immediately accused her of trying to “sell” her body to the audience and even compared her to Ninel Conde. In recent days, Chiquis spoke about the criticism she receives because of her body and explained that she is used to reading this type of thing on social networks. CHIQUIS RIVERA IS A SENSATION Jenni Rivera’s daughter, Chiquis Rivera, is once again in the eye of the hurricane after showing off her figure in a concert. In a video that was shared by Escandalo (@escandalo_o) the singer can be seen wearing a sheer bodysuit and high-heeled boots, along with a grupero-style hat to top off her outfit. Chiquis sang Tragos amargos with a grupera singer during her stay in Nashville. While she was singing the song, the audience accompanied La Diva de la Banda’s daughter, singing and recording the moment on their cell phones.

Is she using her body for fame? But, while Chiquis Rivera enjoys showing off her new body, internet users were quick to weigh in, commenting on her clothing and how her attitude on stage and social media has changed because of her new physique. Likewise, they accused her of using her body to sell tickets. “How sad that they have to show even what they don’t have, just to try to succeed. Because, to be honest, she does NOT sing well at all. Jenni triumphed without having to show her body, she was a true artist,”someone commented.

She can’t sing? After the video of Chiquis went viral, internet users also pointed out that “she can’t sing” and that is why she must show her body in order to sell tickets. In the comments, they also stressed that Jenni Rivera’s daughter should “take singing lessons” in order to offer concerts without the need to “show more.” “I wish there were arrangements for the voice, what an ugly bird, that she says she sings.” “Her singing is very ugly, to be honest.” “Now when they see that singing doesn’t work, they have to show their body.” “That’s how they sell more.” “Her singing is horrible.” “Jenni, she didn’t need that. Chiquis is like Ninel Conde,” others commented.

In a recent interview on Algo Personal, Chiquis Rivera told Jorge Ramos how she feels about the comments and the body shaming she has endured for a long time. In the interview, she said that negative comments no longer matter to her, that she's used to it. "I've endured body shaming all my life, and now more," she explained to Jorge Ramos. "There are people who are going to love it, people who will say that I'm fat, that it's vulgar… I don't care. It's the person I am, I don't want to pretend to be perfect. I have cellulite, I have stretch marks. This is who I am," Chiquis said, according to Univision.

Chiquis showed off the same bodysuit she wore in concert on social media and caused a sensation, posing so people could see it from every angle. Chiquis proved once again that she doesn't care about what people say in regards to her new figure and lashed out at the haters, looking more confident than ever. According to El Heraldo, the 35-year-old singer wore that unique garment to perform a concert in Nashville, Tennessee. She is proud of her new figure and in the interview with Jorge Ramos, she said that she's happy to show herself as she is.