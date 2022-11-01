Chiquis Rivera shows off her new beach body in an orange bikini! (PHOTOS)
Chiquis Rivera captures everyone's attention in a tiny bikini. The gorgeous singer shows off her sexy new figure.
Chiquis Rivera in a bikini: The Queen Bee seems to be ruling everywhere because, now, she has amazed her fans with her new figure. Chiquis’ transformation seemingly happened overnight and no one expected that she would would change so drastically. How she did it remains a mystery.
Jenni’s daughter has not missed the opportunity to show off her new figure in a bikini, in tight outfits, and looks that show off her curves. This weekend the performer showed off a very sexy bikini.
Chiquis poses in an orange bikini
Chiquis Rivera wore a neon orange bikini this weekend while enjoying a day at the beach. Jenni’s daughter also wore glasses of the same color to protect herself from the sun’s rays…
Although the Queen Bee is showing off her new svelte figure, she still has plenty of curves. Chiquis has commented on more than one occasion that she likes her body, since she inherited it from her mother, the late singer Jenni Rivera.
Chiquis Rivera was with her fans
This weekend, Janney also traveled to Oakland, where she enjoyed the company of hundreds of fans who were waiting for her arrival to mingle with her, chat for a while, take a few pictures and get autographs.
This weekend, Janney also traveled to Oakland, where she enjoyed the company of hundreds of fans who were waiting for her arrival to mingle with her, chat for a while, take a few pictures and get autographs.

Jenni's daughter documented the entire process of her journey and meeting her 'Boss Bees', showing footage of some fans hugging her, laughing and having a great time. Chiquis is one of those down to earth celebrities who care about their fans and always try to pay attention to them.
Fans love Chiquis!
The thousands of fans of the Entre besos y copas singer flooded her video with positive comments and a lot of love. The most prominent ones tell the singer that her new image is the best. A user who was at the meet and greet wrote to her: “Although you already know, I forgot to tell you that you looked beautiful yesterday.”
"I love that she looks very happy and pretty." "You deserve that love and much more." "The queen is triumphing." "The girl who cried represents me." "Your body is incredible." "If you looked pretty before, now it's double," read some comments on Instagram (WATCH VIDEO).