Chiquis Rivera captures everyone’s attention in a tiny bikini.

The singer shows off her sexy new figure.

Chiquis was with her fans in Oakland this weekend.

Chiquis Rivera in a bikini: The Queen Bee seems to be ruling everywhere because, now, she has amazed her fans with her new figure. Chiquis’ transformation seemingly happened overnight and no one expected that she would would change so drastically. How she did it remains a mystery.

Jenni’s daughter has not missed the opportunity to show off her new figure in a bikini, in tight outfits, and looks that show off her curves. This weekend the performer showed off a very sexy bikini.

Chiquis poses in an orange bikini

Chiquis Rivera wore a neon orange bikini this weekend while enjoying a day at the beach. Jenni’s daughter also wore glasses of the same color to protect herself from the sun’s rays…

Although the Queen Bee is showing off her new svelte figure, she still has plenty of curves. Chiquis has commented on more than one occasion that she likes her body, since she inherited it from her mother, the late singer Jenni Rivera. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera poses in a bikini