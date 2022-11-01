Piqué is building a luxury hotel on the ruins of a muslim graveyard

Piqué had to stop construction on his hotel.

The footballer made a terrifying discovery.

Was it an ancient cemetery? These last months have been very difficult for Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. At the beginning of June it was confirmed that he was divorcing Shakira and they entered into a tough legal battle for the custody of their children. In addition, he has been booed at soccer games. The footballer owns the Kosmos company, which was in the middle of building a luxury hotel. However, everything had to be stopped when workers found human remains and archaeologists determined there were at least 200 tombs on the site. Piqué’s luxury hotel The father of Milan and Sasha is now involved in another scandal because, in 2015, he bought a property where he plans to build a hotel in Malaga, Spain. At that time, the Spaniard paid approximately $20 million for the land. In total, Piqué plans to invest $50 million in this five-star building that promises to become the most impressive hotel on the Costa del Sol, one of the favorite destinations for tourists. However, in the midst of all the construction they made a terrifying discovery.

Workers find human remains on the footballer's property "We have excavated some 250 tombs, of which the vast majority are empty," Alberto Cumpián told Hoy por Málaga. It seems that the sarcophagi would be from a few centuries ago, it could be from the 10th to the 15th century. "Possibly the tombs were never used and are not of sufficient value to be preserved. This finding reveals 5% of a large Muslim necropolis in Malaga, one of the largest in the peninsula,"he added to the media.

What has Piqué said? A necropolis is a cemetery or place that is intended for the burial of people. The footballer so far has not spoken about what happened and he is also not expected to do so because of all the controversies he has been subjected to in recent months. It seems that the controversies surrounding Gérard Piqué have become a constant since the announcement of his separation from Shakira. First it was the rumor of his infidelity, then the his new girlfriend Clara Chía.

Piqué’s company is having problems A few days ago on Socialité, paparazzo Jordi Martín, who has been in charge of following Piqué’s trail wherever he goes, revealed a new set of issues involving Piqué. It turns out that he is having problems with his company Kosmos. “They assure me that Piqué is no longer going to Kosmos as before, that he is not as committed to the company and that he is having serious problems within it,” revealed the photographer in conversation on Socialité. Let us remember that Jordi has also been investigating Piqué’s new girlfriend.