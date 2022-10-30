Chiquis Rivera wore a sheer dress with nothing underneath! (PHOTOS)
Chiquis shows everything in a sheer dress! Jenni Rivera's daughter flaunts her new figure. The intimate secret Chiquis revealed.
- Chiquis shows everything in a sheer dress!
- Jenni Rivera’s daughter flaunts her new figure.
- The intimate secret that Chiquis revealed about her mother.
We are used to the fact that when we hear the name Chiquis Rivera, we immediately associate it with style and fashion, since the Baila Asi singer usually sports her best looks at her concerts, events and daily life, thrilling her millions of fans.
Jenni Rivera’s daughter did her thing again after turning on Instagram with a new series of photos where she was wearing a sheer dress with nothing underneath. This, of course, captivated her 5.5 million followers on the social network. See the hot photos!
Chiquis Rivera in a nearly nude dress!
The beautiful and sensual Chiquis Rivera showed her new figure in an incredible shiny and sheer dress. The interesting thing is that Jenni’s daughter shared these sensual photos where it appeared she was not wearing underwear.
As expected, she immediately received more than 80,000 likes, as her fans are amazed by her new image. “Wow how beautiful!” “Stunning Janney.” “Oh mija, you are going to catch a cold!” “This is iconic.” “Without a doubt the sexiest,” among thousands of other comments. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera in sheer dress
The ‘Queen Bee’s’ new body
Chiquis’ new body is monopolizing magazine covers because everyone is talking about her drastic makeover. She once said that she was proud of her body and her curves because she knew that it is the body that she inherited from her mother.
However, the Queen Bee singer did not rule out the possibility of making some tweaks, as many say that Chiquis may have undergone weight-loss surgery. Of course, this is only a rumor, since she has not confirmed it. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera in sheer dress
Is Chiquis implying that her mom is alive?
A few days ago, Janney began trending on social media, as she appeared on the Pinky Promise podcast to talk about various topics. Everything was flowing normally until the host Karla Díaz asked Chiquis about the language she speaks with her family. Her answer raised suspicions among the most skeptical people: “More English with my brothers, and with my mother too.”
Chiquis immediately laughed nervously saying: “I’m hot, I don’t know if it’s the tequila.” Then the conversation continued to flow. However, this raised strong suspicions among Jenni’s fans and more people who are convinced that Chiquis is ‘hiding’ something (SEE VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera in sheer dress