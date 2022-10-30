Chiquis Rivera wore a sheer dress with nothing underneath! (PHOTOS)

Chiquis shows everything in a sheer dress!

Jenni Rivera’s daughter flaunts her new figure.

The intimate secret that Chiquis revealed about her mother.

We are used to the fact that when we hear the name Chiquis Rivera, we immediately associate it with style and fashion, since the Baila Asi singer usually sports her best looks at her concerts, events and daily life, thrilling her millions of fans.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter did her thing again after turning on Instagram with a new series of photos where she was wearing a sheer dress with nothing underneath. This, of course, captivated her 5.5 million followers on the social network. See the hot photos!

Chiquis Rivera in a nearly nude dress!

The beautiful and sensual Chiquis Rivera showed her new figure in an incredible shiny and sheer dress. The interesting thing is that Jenni’s daughter shared these sensual photos where it appeared she was not wearing underwear.

As expected, she immediately received more than 80,000 likes, as her fans are amazed by her new image. “Wow how beautiful!” “Stunning Janney.” “Oh mija, you are going to catch a cold!” “This is iconic.” “Without a doubt the sexiest,” among thousands of other comments. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera in sheer dress