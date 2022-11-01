Doña Cuquita says that she is not interested in the rumors about Vicente’s affairs.

The widow of Charro de Huentitán puts an end to speculation once and for all.

María del Refugio Abarca says that her family is more united than ever. Vicente Fernández is still giving people a lot to talk about and not just because of his music… 'El Charro de Huentitán' continues to be the subject of attacks even though he is already enjoying the 'eternal life'. His alleged affairs are the focus of numerous rumors. While the beloved regional Mexican singer has been laid to rest, his family continues to be devastated, trying to overcome the difficult loss and the great pain left in their hearts after his passing. Vicente Fernández's alleged affairs Vicente Fernández's family is still unable to escape from the press, so this time his widow, Doña Cuquita Abarca, once again demonstrated that she does not care about the rumors that have arisen regarding Vicente Fernández cheating on her. It should be noted that the El Rey singer was branded on several occasions as a ladies man and there have been many rumors that he was unfaithful to Doña Cuquita Abarca. This is why the media has been hounding her.

Doña Cuquita says that she is not interested in the rumors about Vicente Fernández's alleged affairs María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor has once again made it clear that gossip about her late husband's alleged infidelities does not matter to her. She has made it clear that affection and love for her family was the engine that drove Vicente Fernandez. Given this, Cuquita Abarca recently reacted again to the rumors. According to Reforma, the widow of the regional Mexican singer said: "He knew where I was, what place I had. He so knew that he never left. If he wanted to, he leaves."

"I was not going to go after a man, I was not going to be after him" "Who stops the men? No one. He always did what he wanted and very well done. Even if they criticize me, I'm still in the same position," added María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor. Later, she pointed out that she was not the type of woman to keep tabs on her husband. "As I always said, he was my husband, but although they criticize me, I'm not interested. I was not going to go after a man, I was not going to be after him. Vicente always returned to his house for love and here he continued," said Vicente Fernández's widow, with whom he shared almost 60 years of his life.

Chente's widow made it clear that her family is more than united Another thing that the widow of the regional Mexican singer made clear is that her family is united despite the many rumors about an alleged rift between her and her children, "I don't know why they say we are fighting. No, right now Alejandro is working in Vallarta, Vicente (Jr.) is in Los Angeles and Gerardo, as he is a charro, is in the charro congress, they passed the finals," she said according to Reforma. "We are not in a fight and we have never been in a fight. I don't know why people make so much gossip," Doña Cuquita made it completely clear, putting an end once and for all to the speculation that surrounds her, her family and her late husband.