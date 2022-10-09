Almost a year after the death of El Charro de Huentitán, a bio-series premieres.

The project is endorsed by his family.

Who is the star of the new Netflix series: El Rey, Vicente Fernandez? After the death of The Charro of Huentitan, millions of fans were looking forward to seeing his life immortalized on the screen and almost a year later it is happening. So who is the star of the new Netflix series: El Rey, Vicente Fernandez? Giving life to this legend of Mexican music looks like a titanic task and they are very big shoes to fill. But there was an actor who was up to the immense challenge: 49-year-old singer Jaime Camil. Who is the star of the new Netflix series: El Rey, Vicente Fernández? In mid-September, Netflix premiered El Rey, Vicente Fernandez. Within a few days, the series had already reached number one among non-English language shows. Without a doubt, people got hooked on this drama taken from real life. This version of the life of Vicente Fernández has the support of those close to the singer and hasn’t faced any lawsuits or public confrontations, unlike El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo, a series that Juan Osorio produced for Televisa, noted El Sol de México.

Who are the stars? The story takes place during different moments in Chente’s life so there are four actors who play the character at different ages. Kaled Acab plays the singer during his early years, then Sebastián García takes on the character when he is a little older, followed by Sebastián Dante and finally, Jaime Camil, who plays Vicente Fernández in his adult life. This series walks through the life of the Charro de Huentitán in 36 chapters — from his childhood in Jalisco to the moment in which he achieved the greatest success as a singer. One of the most important points is that it focuses on Vicente Fernández’s personal life. In fact, Camil expressed his interest in revealing Chente’s private life.

What was it like playing Chente? Jaime Camil said that one of his goals was to get away from imitation or parody, because he wanted to give the character of Vicente Fernández real dimension, without masks. Without a doubt, achieving something like this requires preparation and although he only had a couple of months to do it, he succeeded. “I talked a lot with Ana Gabriel, a great reference I had was her, I took many hours of her life, I asked her to tell me what he was like on tour, how he behaved, those calls helped me a lot and seeing the footage that is in YouTube, that although there are not so many videos that we would like to see of Vicente in private, it helped,” said the actor.

How does Jaime Camil see Vicente Fernández? Camil clarified that, “The series is a drama, not a comedy, it spends 98 percent in intimate situations with Vicente and his family. There is a Vicente who is the one who sings and is parodied by everyone. There is the one from the movies, which is an exaggerated version, but our series lives in the private part, of the decisions he had to make, the obstacles in his career, the adversities he had to overcome.” “There were many similarities with my father, the way he educated his children is very similar to the way my father educated me. He was a persevering guy, honorable, he grew up in extreme poverty, in all the decisions they made there was nothing to lose… Vicente was very happy. He is an honest, human Vicente, who will connect emotionally with the public, persevering, disciplined and honest,” said the Mexican actor.