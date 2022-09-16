Authorities confirmed at least nine dead and 20 wounded after a stampede at a music festival.

The tragedy occurred at the Feria de la Independencia Centroamericana, known as Xelafer.

A “human avalanche” crushed many in the crowd. The authorities confirmed at least nine dead (including two children), and 20 wounded after a human stampede during a crowded music festival in western Guatemala. After being suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Feria de la Independencia Centroamericana, known as Xelafer, which takes place in the Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, returned with hundreds of activities and parades. Unfortunately, the celebration has become a tragedy. At least 9 dead and 20 injured after human stampede at music festival Thousands of people have attended the event, which began on September 10 and is scheduled to end on Saturday, September 17. It commemorates Guatemala’s declaration of independence. However, at the end of a series of concerts on Wednesday night, the situation got out of control. Those attending the festival experienced scenes of terror and those who survived said that a “human avalanche” crushed many people. So far, according to press reports in Guatemala, nine people have died and another 20 were injured.

Heartbreaking images A chilling video broadcast by Stereo 100 Noticias shows the moment when relatives identify their deceased loved ones in the middle of the festival and you can hear their heartbreaking screams in the background. ATTENTION SENSITIVE IMAGES: SEE VIDEO HERE. Authorities at the scene confirmed to the media that of the nine confirmed dead, two were children. There is still fear that the death toll will rise, said. The Sun. In addition, 20 people were treated by volunteer firefighters and some transferred to hospitals in the city.

Why did a stampede occur? The incident occurred specifically in zone 9 of Quetzaltenango, after a band called Bohemia Suburbana finished its performance. When people tried to leave the area, they found some doors were closed, according to a person trapped in the crowd. “The security hired by the organizers had the exits closed, something that all the people who were walking did not know. Thinking that they were open, they kept pushing,” the witness of the tragic incident told Stereo 100 Noticias.

Tragedy in the middle of the festival “There were children, some ladies had little ones, we tried to protect them, but people did not realize because of their drunken state. Most of the people managed to get to one side. However, due to so much pressure, they knocked down the bars that covered the exits and that’s where they ran over the people,” he said. The witness added that, after the human stampede, “Several bodies were seen lying, some were obviously already dead and a lady was even trapped. He also told the local media that “the concert was still going on, but all the people were already lying at the exit, desperate people trying to revive family or friends.”