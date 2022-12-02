Chiquis is criticized for dancing in a Mexican National team jersey (VIDEO)

Chiquis posts a video dancing in a Mexican National team jersey.

She sends a message to her followers.

She’s criticized after the team’s failure at the World Cup.

Without a doubt, singer Chiquis Rivera is one of today’s most controversial artists. She has become known for her scandals on social media. Similarly, she has won the hearts of her followers, who love it when she posts photos in skimpy outfits.

Now the daughter of deceased singer Jenni Rivera has shared a video on Instagram that has given everyone something to talk about. It should be remembered that the Mexican soccer team was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

Chiquis is dancing in the Mexican National team jersey

Chiquis shared a video where she can be seen looking happy dancing in the Mexican National team jersey after they were eliminated from the World Cup. However, many of her followers didn’t like that she was dancing after their loss.

Other users were fascinated by her new body since, as usual, Chiquis was wearing tiny leather shorts. Obviously, the compliments immediately poured in.