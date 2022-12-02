Chiquis is criticized for dancing in a Mexican National team jersey (VIDEO)
Chiquis is criticized for posting a video dancing in a Mexican National team jersey. She sends a message to her followers.
Without a doubt, singer Chiquis Rivera is one of today’s most controversial artists. She has become known for her scandals on social media. Similarly, she has won the hearts of her followers, who love it when she posts photos in skimpy outfits.
Now the daughter of deceased singer Jenni Rivera has shared a video on Instagram that has given everyone something to talk about. It should be remembered that the Mexican soccer team was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.
Chiquis shared a video where she can be seen looking happy dancing in the Mexican National team jersey after they were eliminated from the World Cup. However, many of her followers didn’t like that she was dancing after their loss.
Other users were fascinated by her new body since, as usual, Chiquis was wearing tiny leather shorts. Obviously, the compliments immediately poured in.
“Take off that shirt”
Chiquis posted a video on Instagram where she’s dancing in the Mexico jersey and a red cowboy hat, moving to the rhythm of Band El Recodo. The post is accompanied by this description: “But we are still WINNERS ching… Long live Mexico.”
People immediately commented: "Not because they eliminated us, better calm down." "Stop it with that." "And that's why we lost." "You stole your mommy's little dance." "Take off that shirt." TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE
Chiquis is called “ridiculous”
Chiquis’ rapid weight loss has led to criticism on social media, as she insists that it is due to intense training and a strict diet. However, most internet users say that it was a liposuction.
In one of her photos, the singer is posing in a sheer top with nothing underneath, leaving little to the imagination. People reacted: "Put on a bra, they look crooked on you., "Me zooming in on it." "Ridiculous" "All the chich… they look at you."
Chiquis shows off her new body
Today the artist is known for captivating her followers, showing off her new body with sensual dances. Recently, the daughter of the Diva de la Banda, was photographed in a leather outfit that made her Instagram followers sigh.
Lorenzo Mendez's ex is showing off her curves in an outfit that has everyone talking. Chiquis wears black leather booty shorts. The look is also completed with a sweater that says "Queen Bee". With information from El Universal and El Heraldo de México.