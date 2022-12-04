The Colombian actress has bad news about her health.

Kristina Lilley reveals she has cancer again.

The 59-year-old actress has gone through difficult health issues.

Kristina Lilley has cancer. The Colombian actress, who became famous for multiple roles on telenovelas such as Pasión de Gavilanes, Dame Chocolate, and La mujer en el espejo, spoke seriously with her fans on the night of November 29, as she shared difficult news.

The 59-year-old actress shared a video on her official Instagram account, where she revealed that cancer is haunting her again. According to People en Español, she had already been diagnosed with the disease two times before. Now she is facing it again.

Kristina Lilley reveals her cancer diagnosis to fans

The actress from the popular soap opera Pasión de Gavilanes announced Tuesday on her Instagram account that her breast cancer has returned. However, she communicated it in the calmest way and without scaring her fans too much.

"Two months ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer again," she began. "I am very well, I am very calm, I am not going to read comments, I am not going to answer opinions. I just wanted to tell you," said Kristina Lilley.