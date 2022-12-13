Lizbeth Rodríguez frolicking in a hot pink bikini (VIDEO)

The Mexican hottie does her thing and shows off her assets.

Lizbeth Rodríguez likes to pamper her loyal followers.

The Exponiendo Infieles host shows that even she has imperfections.

Considered the ‘Queen of Only Fans’ by many, Lizbeth Rodríguez has earned that title due to her large number of followers on social media — not to mentions her OnlyFans subscribers who are willing to pay for her exclusive content.

Rodríguez got her start on the controversial show Exponiendo Infieles where, over time, she gained great popularity. But now, she is not only famous for being the ‘relationship buster’, but for her controversial and exuberant personality.

Lizbeth Rodríguez frolics in a hot pink bikini

As usual, Lizbeth does not deprive her loyal followers of content. They are always on the lookout for her exclusive images and for those who cannot pay for an Only Fans subscription, she gives them a taste on Instagram.

The influencer shared an Instagram video showing off a pink bikini that made her body look amazing. To make it even more provocative, Lizbeth kicked her legs exuberantly. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez pink bikini