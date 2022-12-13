Lizbeth Rodríguez frolicking in a hot pink bikini (VIDEO)
Lizbeth Rodríguez likes to pamper her loyal followers. The host of "Exposing Infidels" shows that even she has imperfections.
- The Mexican hottie does her thing and shows off her assets.
Considered the ‘Queen of Only Fans’ by many, Lizbeth Rodríguez has earned that title due to her large number of followers on social media — not to mentions her OnlyFans subscribers who are willing to pay for her exclusive content.
Rodríguez got her start on the controversial show Exponiendo Infieles where, over time, she gained great popularity. But now, she is not only famous for being the ‘relationship buster’, but for her controversial and exuberant personality.
As usual, Lizbeth does not deprive her loyal followers of content. They are always on the lookout for her exclusive images and for those who cannot pay for an Only Fans subscription, she gives them a taste on Instagram.
The influencer shared an Instagram video showing off a pink bikini that made her body look amazing. To make it even more provocative, Lizbeth kicked her legs exuberantly.
Always satisfying her fans!
In November, Lizbeth was completely wild. After sharing her provocative photos with Celia Lora, the Mexican beauty decided to treat her fans to even more sexy pics.
On one occasion it was a plunging neckline and her iconic smile. On another occasion, showing off the results of her hard work in the gym. Recently she even posted a sweaty post-workout video.
For Lizbeth, there are no limits…
It is nothing new that the 28-year-old Mexican makes provocative videos delighting her millions of fans. Lizbeth’s videos where she bares it all appear on all social networks and she’s always pushing the limits.
Recently, the beautiful influencer posted a YouTube video where she appeared in a sheer sports bra, completely soaked in sweat. She flaunted her curvaceous figure and titillated thousands of viewers. A visual delight.
She also shows off her imperfections
She even lets people see her imperfections. In addition to showing that she has a body that many envy, Lizbeth revealed that she also has cellulite when she posted a video shaking her booty.
Her good friend, Celia Lora, is another Mexican celebrity who has generated a lot of controversy. Controversial and extroverted could be their last names. Alex Lora's daughter has accompanied Lizbeth in her steamy adventures, according to El Heraldo de México. They never miss the opportunity to photograph themselves in intimate moments, showing the sexiest lingerie you can imagine and doing their thing.