Lizbeth Rodríguez does her thing and opens her bathrobe (PHOTOS)

Lizbeth Rodríguez titillates her followers again.

Lizbeth and Celia Lora’s hot adventures!

The funny story of how Lizbeth settled her debt with a department store.

Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe! As usual, the host of the controversial program Exponiendo infieles once again delighted her Mexican and Latin American audiences with some steamy Instagram stories. The influencer with millions of followers was viewed by thousands of users.

On this occasion, Lizbeth decided to open her bathrobe and show a little of what was underneath. She always knows how to keep her audience on their toes.

How Lizbeth Rodríguez became famous

The influencer, who became very popular with her Badabun program Exponiendo infieles, caused quite a stir when she left the YouTube show, as it did not end very well. However, now the Lizbeth is much more popular on her own.

So much so, that she decided to start an OnlyFans account where, through a monthly subscription, the Mexican beauty shares explicit and exclusive content. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe