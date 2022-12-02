Lizbeth Rodríguez does her thing and opens her bathrobe (PHOTOS)
Lizbeth Rodríguez titillates her followers again. Lizbeth and Celia Lora's hot adventures! Also, how Lizbeth settled her debt with a department store.
- Lizbeth Rodríguez titillates her followers again.
- Lizbeth and Celia Lora’s hot adventures!
- The funny story of how Lizbeth settled her debt with a department store.
Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe! As usual, the host of the controversial program Exponiendo infieles once again delighted her Mexican and Latin American audiences with some steamy Instagram stories. The influencer with millions of followers was viewed by thousands of users.
On this occasion, Lizbeth decided to open her bathrobe and show a little of what was underneath. She always knows how to keep her audience on their toes.
How Lizbeth Rodríguez became famous
The influencer, who became very popular with her Badabun program Exponiendo infieles, caused quite a stir when she left the YouTube show, as it did not end very well. However, now the Lizbeth is much more popular on her own.
So much so, that she decided to start an OnlyFans account where, through a monthly subscription, the Mexican beauty shares explicit and exclusive content. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe
Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe
Recently, Lizbeth decided to open her bathrobe a little to titillate her millions of followers. There is no doubt that the Mexican host knows how to keep her fans interested. However, she always leaves a little to the imagination.
With a very flirtatious smile the Mexican host who exposes cheaters started opening her robe. However, this was not a surprise, since she enjoys showing off her spectacular figure. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe
Celia Lora and Lizbeth doing their thing!
Lizbeth’s faithful companion, Celia Lora, is another Mexican celebrity who has generated great controversy. Alex Lora’s daughter has joined her in many adventures, according to El Heraldo de México.
And as if this were not enough, they often share photos of their intimate moments together wearing the sexiest lingerie. Their posts often get more than 100,000 likes. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe
How Lizbeth paid off her debt to Coppel
Many Mexicans have an account at Coppel where can use credit to buy accessories and this is what Lizbeth Rodríguez did.
The influencer took the opportunity to talk about this topic and announced that her account with Coppel was clear since she had paid them the $47,000 Mexican pesos she owed. Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez opens her bathrobe